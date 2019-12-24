Top story: New-look Larvotto Beach revealed

The government has revealed detailed plans for the redevelopment of Larvotto Beach. Among the highlights are year-round beach restaurants thanks to new undercover spaces, a dedicated cycling path, and a new playground for the kids.

Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, presented the project on Friday 3rd May.

The new Larvotto Beach Resort area will feature contemporary architecture designed by Renzo Piano, including a retractable glass façade open to the sea and dedicated solely to commercial use.

The public area will be expanded to provide more than 15,000 m2 of space on the upper Promenade with shaded areas, beds of trees, a kids playground and a cycle track more than one kilometre long.

The redevelopment will extend out to see also, with the creation of breakwaters between the existing sea walls which will better protect the beach from rough seas.

The project follows Monaco’s commitment to sustainable practices, therefore around 900 m2 of solar panels will be used to produce more than 80% of the energy used by the public lighting system.

There will also be charging stations for electric bicycles, optimised water management, and intelligent waste management will be applied for the shops and services areas.

The upper utility tunnel will be used mainly to house a seawater heat exchanger, which will supply heating and air conditioning for the entire district, including the shops in the beach resort complex.

Work will begin in October with a complete closure of the beach until June 2020. For the summer season of 2020, the beach will re-open temporarily, before closing again in September until June 2021, when the beach and shops will be inaugurated. The entire works are expected to be completed by early 2022.

This story was originally published on 6th May 2019