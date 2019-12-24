Weather
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

News

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: New-look Larvotto Beach revealed

Top story: New-look Larvotto Beach revealed

By Cassandra Tanti - December 24, 2019

The government has revealed detailed plans for the redevelopment of Larvotto Beach. Among the highlights are year-round beach restaurants thanks to new undercover spaces, a dedicated cycling path, and a new playground for the kids.

Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, presented the project on Friday 3rd May.

The new Larvotto Beach Resort area will feature contemporary architecture designed by Renzo Piano, including a retractable glass façade open to the sea and dedicated solely to commercial use.

The public area will be expanded to provide more than 15,000 m2 of space on the upper Promenade with shaded areas, beds of trees, a kids playground and a cycle track more than one kilometre long.

The redevelopment will extend out to see also, with the creation of breakwaters between the existing sea walls which will better protect the beach from rough seas.

The project follows Monaco’s commitment to sustainable practices, therefore around 900 m2 of solar panels will be used to produce more than 80% of the energy used by the public lighting system.

There will also be charging stations for electric bicycles, optimised water management, and intelligent waste management will be applied for the shops and services areas.

The upper utility tunnel will be used mainly to house a seawater heat exchanger, which will supply heating and air conditioning for the entire district, including the shops in the beach resort complex.

Work will begin in October with a complete closure of the beach until June 2020. For the summer season of 2020, the beach will re-open temporarily, before closing again in September until June 2021, when the beach and shops will be inaugurated. The entire works are expected to be completed by early 2022.

This story was originally published on 6th May 2019

Economic and Social Council of Youth teams...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30436" align="alignnone" width="2250"]Photo: DC / Manuel Vitali Photo: DC / Manuel Vitali[/caption] The Plenary Session of the 11th edition of the Economic and Social Council of Youth (CES) took place on Wednesday, April 18. During the meeting, chaired by Didier Linotte, President of the Supreme Court and sponsor of the event, in the presence of Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education of Youth and Sports, and Michel Gramaglia, Vice-President of CES, thirty students presented and voted on their favourite projects. One of these concerns the creation of a maritime line from Menton-Monaco-Nice: a "shuttle of the seas", while others involved the use of roof spaces on public buildings for young people, amending legislation on the protection against smoking in the Principality, and the creation of a Humanitarian and Environmental Recreational Route. Students enrol in this project on a voluntary basis and as part of an option at the beginning of the school year. Supervised by members of the CES and professors, they meet government and private officials to build their cases.

Monaco’s GasLog takes important new direction

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1823" align="alignleft" width="435"]Photo: GasLog Photo: GasLog[/caption] A wholly-owned subsidiary of GasLog has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a twenty percent shareholding in Gastrade S.A., which is licensed to develop an independent natural gas system offshore Alexandroupolis, in Northern Greece, utilising a floating storage and regasification unit along with other fixed infrastructure. Gastrade is a private limited company, incorporated in Greece, and wholly owned by Asimina-Eleni Copelouzou, that has been involved in the development of this FSRU project over a number of years. GasLog, as well as being a shareholder, will provide operations and maintenance services for the FSRU through an operating and maintenance agreement. Gastrade is currently in discussions with a number of additional potential investors, including DEPA, the Greek state-owned gas company, and Bulgarian Energy Holding, the holding company of the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy, and major gas suppliers. Other large-scale international companies have expressed an intention to participate in the ownership and development of the terminal. A number of companies have also communicated an interest in supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the project. This FSRU project would provide a new route and a vital source of gas diversification to a number of European countries that are currently highly dependent on pipeline gas in South East and Central Europe. As well as enhancing security of supply in the region, it will promote competition and pricing flexibility. The project has the backing of the Greek and the Bulgarian governments, as well as the support of the EU. It has been assigned the status of an EU Project of Common Interest, that is further designated as a priority EU energy infrastructure project. The front-end engineering and design study is expected to be partly-funded by a grant from the EU, and is due to start in early 2017. Gastrade targets to take final investment decision by the end of 2017 with the FSRU scheduled to be operational by end of 2019. Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Ltd., said: "I am delighted that GasLog has been invited to join Gastrade. This is a strategically important energy import project for the region. The FSRU will be used as a gateway for LNG imports into Southern Europe, where there is a growing demand and a need to diversify existing gas supply." Konstantinos Spyropoulos, Chairman and Managing Director of Gastrade, also added, "We are very pleased to have GasLog involved in the project. Their long, successful track record in the maritime and in particular in the LNG sector, coupled with their leading innovation initiatives, make them an excellent partner to take the project forward. We look forward to working with GasLog to bring this project to commercial operation." GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers. GasLog's fully-owned fleet includes 18 LNG carriers, including 13 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order, and has four LNG carriers operating under its technical management for third parties. GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed by GasLog, owns a further nine LNG carriers. GasLog's principal executive offices are at Gildo Pastor Center in Monaco.