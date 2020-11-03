Weather
17 ° C
17°C
13°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new cases of Covid-19 on 2 Nov. brings total to 375: 6 hospitalised - 2 resident, 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 82 home monitored, 281 healed, 1 resident death

New Managing Director of Fairmont

New Managing Director of Fairmont

By Stephanie Horsman - November 3, 2020

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced the appointment of Pierre-Louis Renou as their new Managing Director of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo and Regional Vice-President of Accor Luxury hotels in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Pierre-Louis Renou will officially take the reigns as Manging Director and Regional Vice-President for the Fairmont as of 15th November 2020 and will oversee day-to-day operations at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. He is tasked with the hotel’s recruitment, guest relations maximisation and financial performance, starting in one of the toughest years the hospitality industry has ever seen. He will also be in charge of owner relations across the region’s Accor properties. He will be replacing outgoing Director Xavier Rugeroni, who was with the company for 13 years.

“We are pleased to welcome Pierre-Louis to the team at Fairmont Monte Carlo. His luxury background, his extensive network locally and internationally, together with his leadership and ability to engage teams and sales skills, will be key to rejuvenating this iconic hotel of the Mediterranean coastline,” said Marc Dardenne, COO Accor Europe Luxury Brands.

Renou has extensive hospitality experience, having worked with major chains such as Concorde Hotels, Sofitel, Hilton and Groupe Barrière in both Europe and North America.

In 2013, he landed the position as Area General Manager of the Majestic in Cannes whilst also being in charge of Le Grey d’Albion Cannes, as well as heading the opening of Le Carl Gustaf on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

He is a graduate of the Gilon Institute in Switzerland and completed a leadership programme at Harvard Business School.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTransferring wealth between the generations
Next articleOceanographic Museum closes in unprecedented move

Editors pics

October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0

daily

November 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Managing Director of Fairmont

Stephanie Horsman

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced the appointment of Pierre-Louis Renou as their new Managing Director of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.

0
November 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Transferring wealth between the generations

Staff Writer

New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that building trust between generations will shape the success of wealth transfer among HNW families over the coming years.

0
November 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB and Nice strengthen partnership

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board and Nice CCI have signed a partnership agreement that “translated into concrete actions” at the recent Monaco Business Expo.

0
October 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

CleanEquity: Capitalising on the energy transition

Cassandra Tanti

According to experts, now is the time for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the energy transition and jump on board the EU's ambition to be a global leader.

0
MORE STORIES

Digital applications for CTTR

Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.

Request for Extraordinary Minimum Income

Monaco’s self-employed entrepreneurs will have access to a minimum monthly income as part of the government’s new economic measures, effective immediately.