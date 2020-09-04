Weather
Friday, September 4, 2020

1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 143: 2 residents hospitalised - 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 94 healed, 1 resident death

New Minister holds first press briefing

By Stephanie Horsman - September 4, 2020

Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.

Economic recovery, sustainability and Covid topped the list of priorities for Monaco’s new Minister of State as he spoke candidly to the press on Thursday 3rd September, adding that it was a “great honour” and “great pride” to have been selected by Prince Albert II for this post. Mr Dartout conceded that there will be considerable challenges ahead, but said he has a clear roadmap for the future.

66-year-old Pierre Dartout has had a long and distinguished career in public service, most recently as the Prefect for the Alpes-Maritimes region, before taking up the reigns of government in the Principality. He has five children, all boys, who were born in different cities due to his nomadic existence as he rose through the ranks, though he has found the most happiness in this region due in part to having spent idyllic holidays in the family home in the Var as a child.

In the Minister’s speech, he reasserted his priorities to align with those of Prince Albert, namely ecological issues, security and the economy. The Minister has a particular bent on security saying, “There is no freedom without security, there is no quality of life without security. This has been a strong priority here for years. The response is effective. It now remains to develop it and adapt it to the new phenomena of criminal activity.”

Minister Dartout has his work cut out with regard to the economy, though the government has thrashed out a recovery plan which is about to be presented to the National Council in the coming days. This plan, he hopes, will help the sectors most struggling from the fallout of the health crisis to bounce back, namely in the hospitality, cultural, construction and financial arenas.

The environment also presents some trials, with the minister saying: “One of the main challenges is the ability to produce new, renewable energies while saving energy, for example ensuring that homes are as economical as possible. Mobility is also a major issue: in our cities, most of the pollution comes from automobile traffic. Progress must therefore be made.”

He also made the not-always-obvious link between the economy and ecological issues saying, “We must not oppose ecology and economics. They must be reconciled. It is the role of public authorities to ensure this. Preserving the environment and combating different forms of pollution require new techniques that lead to economic progress. The environment is unquestionably a creator of wealth and jobs.” 

The security-minded minister said that delinquency is “evolving” in Monaco and that “we must not stay in fixed positions but constantly adapt to the new situation in order to be able to respond effectively.”

Finally, at the end of his public speech, Mr Dartout made clear his support of the local press and their vital role in being a link between the public and the government, particularly in these extraordinary times.

 

 

Uppity Piketty does it again

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10557" align="alignleft" width="491"]Thomas Piketty in 2015. Photo: Gobierno de Chile Thomas Piketty in 2015. Photo: Gobierno de Chile[/caption] Thomas Piketty, whose book “Capital in the Twenty First Century” became a surprise best-seller, has again courted controversy. This time, writing in Le Monde, the young French economist maintains that despite conventional wisdom that claims the opposite, productivity in Germany and France are almost identical. However, his measure is “per hour worked”, rather than overall output per person, since French workers enjoy a significantly shorter working week than their German counterparts. But, he says, the European social model has good days ahead of it, “whatever the Brexiters and Trumpists of all kinds think”. Interestingly, using OCDE figures, Piketty demonstrates that while Germany and France are neck and neck in terms of productivity per hour worked, both Italy and the UK lag far behind. In a comparison with the USA, France and Germany now have very similar productivity, although the figures have dropped from being considerably above the US figures, while both Italy and the UK show falling productivity per hour worked. READ ALSO: New rule fuels “work time” debate READ ALSO: Another year, another successful Monaco Business Expo

Motorist in serious condition after flipping car...

Local News Staff Writer -
caraccidentA British man in his forties lost control of his car on route de la Piscine Saturday night around 10:30 pm. Driving a black Twizzy with Monaco's newest members-only club logo, the Monaco resident struck the safety rail as he headed towards La Rascasse, and flipped his car. He was removed from the vehicle by the Monaco Fire Department in serious condition, and was treated on site before being transferred to Pasteur Hospital in Nice. His injuries are not life threatening. Article first published July 2, 2017.  