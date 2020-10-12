Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, October 12, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 234: 3 residents hospitalised, 21 home monitored, 209 healed, 1 resident death

New Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra

New Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra

By Stephanie Horsman - October 12, 2020

Andorra have welcomed new Ambassadorial representatives of the Principality to their nations.

The Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, met with and accepted letters of credence from Frédéric Labarrère, Monaco’s Ambassador to Austria, on 30th September 2020 in Vienna.

The official ceremony took place the Hofburg Imperial Palace, the official residence of the Austrian President. After the ceremony, President Van der Bellen told local media that he was glad for Prince Albert’s ongoing support and commitment with regard to environmental protection, a shared focus.

He went on to share Austria’s ecological ambitions for the coming years, such as the goal to produce electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2040.

Meanwhile, the new Ambassador spoke of the ambitious projects taken on by the Monegasque government in this arena and expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to strengthen already close ties in future.

On 5th October, Christophe Steiner, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Prince Albert II of Monaco in France, presented his letters of credence to French President Emmanuel Macron, Co-Prince of Andorra with Maria Ubach Font, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra in attendance.

The ceremony took place at the Elysée Palace with upward of 30 other new Ambassadors taking part.

This is the second presentation of Mr Steiner as Ambassador to Andorra. He had a prior ceremony on 7thSeptember in Urgell, Spain, during which he delivered his official letters of credence to Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília, Archbishop-Bishop of Urgell and Co-Prince Episcopal of Andorra.

 

Photo: Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria and Frédéric Labarrère, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco in Austria © Heeresbild und Filmstelle

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince visits storm-ravaged valleys
Next articleGrimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

Editors pics

October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0
September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0

daily

October 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB to partner with Nice CCI

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nice Côte d’Azur have decided to join forces ahead of the Monaco Business Expo later this month.  

0
October 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra

Stephanie Horsman

Andorra have welcomed new Ambassadorial representatives of the Principality to their nations.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

James Caan CBE

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s tick of approval for safety

The government is hoping to lure visitors back to the Principality with its new ‘Monaco Safe’ label, a guarantee that businesses are following strict health measures.

Becoming Clean #6: W. Andrew Jack

Business & Finance Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_13407" align="alignnone" width="640"]Andy Jack, Covington & Burling LLP Partner and Co-Chair Clean Energy and Climate Industry Group. Photo: CleanEquity Monaco Andy Jack, Covington & Burling LLP Partner and Co-Chair Clean Energy and Climate Industry Group. Photo: CleanEquity Monaco[/caption] ML: Can you tell us about your background and would you say you were socially aware growing up? AJ: I was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and raised mostly in the Washington, DC area, I’ve been politically aware and was politically involved in my younger days. I went to college at George Washington University and majored in International Affairs. I was interested potentially in joining the Foreign Service or the Intelligence Community but initially got into law school and became a corporate and securities transactional lawyer. Pretty much my entire career has been spent at Covington & Burling. ML: You introduced the idea of the Clean Energy Group to Covington & Burling? AJ: In the 2006/2007 timeframe, I began representing a company called Energy Conversion Devices that had several different clean energy technologies, which included an amorphous silicon thin film solar business and a solid hydrogen storage business. The firm also had the basic patents for a nickel-metal hydride rechargeable battery, as well as a joint venture with Chevron to build batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. I began to take stock of all the different clients Covington had under the umbrella of clean energy, and concluded that it made sense for the firm to organise a Clean Industry Group. We started up in late 2008 and we now have about 85 of the approximately 1,000 lawyers in the firm who are devoting a fair amount of their time to working with clean energy clients within several verticals: solar, wind, biofuels, energy efficiency, energy storage and advanced vehicles. ML: Did it take some convincing before Covington gave the green light to develop the Clean Energy Group? AJ: Not at all. Covington is a special law firm. We are highly collaborative and part of our core culture is to bring together the right lawyers from all different practice areas to help clients solve not legal problems but business problems that involve multi-disciplinary legal solutions. At the time, a number of law firms were beginning to evolve into creating industry groups as an overlay to what had been traditional practice groups. We at Covington had organised a Life Sciences Industry Group so the Clean Energy and Climate Industry Group was the second of the firm’s industry groups, but we have proliferated industry groups since then. ML: What was your motivation in creating the Clean Energy and Climate Industry Group? AJ: I saw at the time a number of macroeconomic factors that I thought were going to drive tremendous growth in the industry. And it’s an industry that is clearly capital intensive, regulatory and policy intensive, intellectual property intensive, international in scope and impactful on the world because it is bringing disruptive technology for positive change. And looking at that landscape I realised that the kind of milieu, to use a cliché, is a perfect storm that lawyers and firms, like Covington, are effective at knitting together; regulatory, intellectual, public policy and legislation, dispute resolution and transactional lawyers, all within the same set of issues. ML: How has the industry changed since Clean Energy Group was formed? AJ: I think the arc is still positive and it’s driven by global macroeconomic factors that demand efficiency and ultimately lower carbon intensity of our energy infrastructure. One of the things we’ve seen in the last two years is a shift in the industry towards a much greater commitment by major global corporations to supporting the growth of renewable energy and the growth of carbon reduction. ML: Is this commitment a result of COP21, the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which took place in Paris? AJ: Paris was meaningful but Paris was not, I think, what caused this shift. Paris was a culmination of efforts by governments and the corporate sector to realise that the world needed to move in this direction, but really corporations are motivated by what benefits the bottom line. They recognise that the technologies that make renewable energy have come down in cost and that efficiency gains that can be generated from clean tech, obviously, reduce costs. ML: I read a quote where you said that the industry is now being driven by a combination of economic and business factors that aren’t political, regardless of the Trump administration and its policies. AJ: Obviously we will have to see precisely what will happen, and the US is just one market. There are global political factors that are still favouring markets around the world, but I think that the US business sector, as well as state policies that are not affected by federal policy, will continue to drive this industry forward. Andrew JackML: What is a typical day for Andy Jack? AJ: I wear many hats. Within the clean energy space, we divide the work into three different categories. There’s our transactional umbrella, which includes negotiating deals, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions or collaboration agreements. Then there is regulatory and government affairs work, which is either advising clients on how to comply with regulations or helping clients to navigate regulations, as well as how to shape new regulations or new laws. The third category is dispute resolution work, either arbitration or litigation, which can involve commercial disputes between parties or disputes between parties and government actors. And wearing my hats, I’m a corporate transactional lawyer when I’m lawyering, but within the Clean Energy Group, I participate in all three of the categories, and spend a lot of time trying to help our lawyers in the firm to coordinate on matters to help clients solve problems. ML: What is the key to helping your clients solve problems? AJ: What makes it work is expertise in the law, creativity and collaboration among our colleagues here, and dedication to finding the best result for the client – understanding the nature of the client’s problem within the understanding of the industry in which they operate. It’s bringing together judgement and knowledge, in addition to legal expertise, that I think really sets us apart. ML: And how did you become involved with CleanEquity® Monaco(CEM), and its co-founder, Mungo Park? AJ: When CleanEquity® began, Mungo Park reached out to our former colleague George Frampton, who brought this to my attention, and we decided to give it a shot. I heard rave reviews from my colleagues who’d attended, and they all said, “Andy, you really need to go to this and see it.” So I did, during its fifth year, and immediately understood what made CleanEquity® Monaco special and how it was different from many other venture capital conferences. One of the things that Mungo and his team do spectacularly well is that they bring together a bespoke group of truly exciting and innovative companies every year to a venue that it is certainly nice to go to, Monaco. The venue lends itself to a level of collaboration and comfort of networking that is different from something happening in New York or Silicon Valley. The other feature that distinguishes CEM is the investors; there are many corporate strategics that tend to participate, as well as impact investors and sovereign wealth funds, and very few traditional venture capital firms. And so the conversations that occur tend to be with companies that are seeking to commercialise through a strategic partnership arrangement, or through a strategic exit, much more so than a traditional venture capital investment with Rounds A, B, C and D and then IPO. Strategic collaboration agreements, that are not cookie cutter but bespoke deals, are one of the things Covington does a lot and does well, and the collaboration between a disruptive technology emerging growth company and a major corporation is always a very interesting transaction. We have succeeded in representing companies that have presented at CleanEquity® Monaco, in those kinds of transactions with major corporates, and we’ve also represented major corporates and transactions with CleanEquity® Monaco. ML: Why do we need CEM? AJ: I have not seen other conferences in a setting like this, where the quality of attendees and participants have a focus that is much more on commercialising these technologies with strategic partnerships.

CleanEquity® Monaco takes place March 9th-10th, 2017.

Article first published March 5, 2017.

READ MORE: Monaco Life Series, Becoming Clean: #10: Ben Cotton READ MORE: Becoming Clean #9: Alexander Schey READ MORE: Becoming Clean #8: Dr. Katsuhiko Hirose