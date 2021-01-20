New official photo of Princely family

Weather
28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths

By Cassandra Tanti - January 20, 2021

The Prince’s Palace has unveiled the new official portrait of the Princely family for 2021, and there are some cute similarities between the generations.

The photograph was taken inside the Palace and features Prince Albert of Monaco wearing a blue suit and tie, a look replicated by his young son Hereditary Prince Jacques.

Clutching his hand lovingly is Princess Charlene, dressed in a floor-length white dress accentuated by a large necklace. Sporting the same bob and bangs is little Princess Gabrielle, who is also being embraced by her mother.

The Princely Family, by Eric Mathan / Prince’s Palace

The portrait, taken by the Palace’s official photographer Eric Mathon, is now on sale in the Principality’s Souvenir Shop, on Place du Palais at the entrance of the Louis II tunnel near the Yacht Club.

Profits from the sale of the photo will be donated to humanitarian works in the Principality.

 

 

