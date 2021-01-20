New official photo of Princely family

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths
The Prince’s Palace has unveiled the new official portrait of the Princely family for 2021, and there are some cute similarities between the generations.
The photograph was taken inside the Palace and features Prince Albert of Monaco wearing a blue suit and tie, a look replicated by his young son Hereditary Prince Jacques.
Clutching his hand lovingly is Princess Charlene, dressed in a floor-length white dress accentuated by a large necklace. Sporting the same bob and bangs is little Princess Gabrielle, who is also being embraced by her mother.
The portrait, taken by the Palace’s official photographer Eric Mathon, is now on sale in the Principality’s Souvenir Shop, on Place du Palais at the entrance of the Louis II tunnel near the Yacht Club.
Profits from the sale of the photo will be donated to humanitarian works in the Principality.
Prince Michael of Yugoslavia has combined his love for Monaco and passion for photography in one exhibition titled ‘Promenade dans Monaco’ at the Banque Havilland Monaco.
The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.
Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.