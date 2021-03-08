Weather
Brought to you by: Monaco Life

5 Covid cases 8 Mar, 29 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 58 home monitored, 1,850 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

New openings in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - March 8, 2021

Three family favourites have reopened in the Principality: the mini-golf at the Princesse Antoinette Park, the José Notari Video-Sound Library and the Botanical Centre at the Jardin Exotique.

After months of closure, the Botanical Centre at the Exotic Garden has reopend to the public with free access. Inaugurated in 2017, the centre comprises 900 m² of greenhouses and 1,000 m² of shelters spread over three levels. Featuring 10,500 plants, the greenhouses are an opportunity to discover some of the rarest and most endangered succulents on the planet and to learn more about their conservation.

Free guided tours with a specialist gardener are offered on Saturdays by appointment.

Meanwhile, Monday 8th March also saw the opening of the José Notari Video-Sound Library in their new premises on 2 rue Princesse Antoinette. The library will be positioned near the Louis Notari Library and the Princess Caroline Ludothèque Library until 2024, when all the entities of the Monaco Media Library will be brought together within the new Ilot Pasteur development.

The José Notari Video-Sound Library, previously located at Villa Lamartine, features a wide range of music and film collections, including 18,500 CDs and 10,500 DVDs, as well as a relaxation area and a multimedia room equipped with computer stations.

And after several months of closure, the mini-golf at Parc Princesse Antoinette has been welcoming the public again since 24th February on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. by reservation only.

Photo: Parc Princesse Antoinette by the Mairie de Monaco

The course, which includes 18 clay obstacles that are linked to a walk under the olive trees, gives people an opportunity to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family. The wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory at the park.

The Princess Antoinette Park is the “green lung” in the heart of the Principality and serves as an entertainment area for children of all ages. In addition to the miniature golf course, it also hosts a mini-farm with chickens, ducks, goats and rabbits as well as a vegetable and herb garden.

 

Top photo of the Botanical Centre by the Mairie de Monaco 

 

 

Previous articleFrance ramps up vaccine rollout

