New police unit presented at the palace

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case
Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.
Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.
The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.
Prince Albert has announced that the Principality has entered "a phase of virus lockdown" with the introduction of new containment measures starting at midnight, lasting "until further notice".