Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
18.1 ° C
20 °
15 °
39%
0.5kmh
0%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Thursday, March 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case

New police unit presented at the palace

New police unit presented at the palace

By Stephanie Horsman - March 19, 2020

Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.

The UPCV was created to ensure the safeguarding and improvement of living conditions for residents of the Principality. Therefore, they are particularly focused on making traffic more fluid, as well as combatting incivility on the roads and fighting undue noise pollution. Additionally, the unit is in charge of stopping people from illegally dumping waste.

The philosophy of the unit is not to be oppressors, but to keep improving the local living environment and standards to make sure Monaco remains a pleasurable place to live and work. Their hard work is paying off as, after only six weeks, there has been a significant effect on traffic flow. As a result, the 11 police officers who comprise the unit have been welcomed by the public with open arms.  

The formal presentation was made last week by Brigadier Maxime Volto, Head of the Unit to the Sovereign Prince, as well as Christophe Prat, Director General of the Department of the Interior and Richard Marangoni, Director of Public Safety.

 

PHOTO: ©Manuel Vitali

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco shuts down 13 construction sites
Next articlePharmacy home delivery during confinement

Editors pics

March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0
December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0

daily

March 19, 2020 | Local News

New police unit presented at the palace

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

Cassandra Tanti

The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.

0
March 17, 2020 | Local News

Monaco steps up lockdown

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality has entered "a phase of virus lockdown" with the introduction of new containment measures starting at midnight, lasting "until further notice".

0
MORE STORIES

Monte Carlo inaugurates new conference centre

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
A luxurious new conference centre located in the One Monte Carlo complex is now open for business.

New €90 fixed fare Nice airport-Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_28437" align="alignnone" width="523"]Photo: Taxi Nice Riviera Photo: Taxi Nice Riviera[/caption] Fixed rates are to be introduced for taxi fares for popular destinations from Nice-Côte d’Azur Airport, following talks between representatives of the Nice and Cannes taxi services and the local prefecture. The new scheme is “to ensure better information for customers, and especially foreign tourists, on the price to pay,” the Prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes said in a statement Monday. For Nice taxis, the fare to or from the centre of Nice to the airport has been fixed at €32, while the fare to Cannes has been set at €80 and, for destination Monaco, it will cost €90. In the case of prior reservations, a charge of €2 to €4 will apply. The new regime starts on March 1.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/passenger-numbers-jumped-sharply-at-nice-airport/  