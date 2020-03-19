New police unit presented at the palace

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_28437" align="alignnone" width="523"]Photo: Taxi Nice Riviera[/caption] Fixed rates are to be introduced for taxi fares for popular destinations from Nice-Côte d’Azur Airport, following talks between representatives of the Nice and Cannes taxi services and the local prefecture. The new scheme is “to ensure better information for customers, and especially foreign tourists, on the price to pay,” the Prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes said in a statement Monday. For Nice taxis, the fare to or from the centre of Nice to the airport has been fixed at €32, while the fare to Cannes has been set at €80 and, for destination Monaco, it will cost €90. In the case of prior reservations, a charge of €2 to €4 will apply. The new regime starts on March 1.https://monacolife.net/passenger-numbers-jumped-sharply-at-nice-airport/