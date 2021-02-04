Weather
New, quiet and 100% electric

By Stephanie Horsman - February 4, 2021

The Principality is taking its commitment to the environment one step further with the introduction of a fleet of 100% electric rubbish collection trucks.

Prince Albert II and Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie Pierre-Gramaglia were on hand in the Place du Palais Wednesday for the unveiling of the Société Monegasque d’Assainissement’s (SMA) newest vehicles. Rubbish collection in Monaco will now start to be more environmentally-friendly with the addition of several trucks that are 100% electric.

“From this week, four new electric rubbish trucks will run during the night and two to three in the morning. By the end of the first trimester, all household waste and all glass will be collected by 100% electric vehicles,” Thomas Battaglione, president of SMA, said during an interview with the government channel Monaco Info.

“They are really quiet, so you have to be careful,” joked the Prince, before saying, more seriously, that these new trucks “are better for the quality of life” in the Principality.

Rubbish collectors will be trained to handle the new trucks, as they differ slightly from the traditional ones.

 

Photo by Stéphane Danna for the Government Communication Department

 

 

