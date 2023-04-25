New recruits welcomed to the Monaco Fire Brigade

Monaco’s fire brigade has welcomed five new recruits to its ranks with an official ceremony held to mark the end of their training.

The Monaco Corps of Firefighters gathered on 19th April in the Place du Campanin in Fontvieille to officially receive five new recruits at a ceremony under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Yvrard.

The new members were handed their helmets by sponsors during the event, marking the end of their intensive five-month training course. They will now work alongside the 143 other firefighters in the Principality.

The ceremony was a solemn one; it was held in honour of Sergeant Hertier, the former Monaco firefighter who died in an unfortunate accident in 2021.

Also present at the event were Director General of the Department of the Interior Christophe Prat, Superior Commander of the Public Force Colonel Tony Varo, and Father Christian Venard, Chaplain of the Force Publique, who blessed the helmets.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department