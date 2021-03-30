Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 30 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 79 home monitored, 2,110 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

New report on Human Health and Ocean Pollution

New report on Human Health and Ocean Pollution

By Stephanie Horsman - March 30, 2021

A report initiated by Monaco on the impact of ocean pollution on human heath has been presented, and its conclusions are worrying. However, it is not all doom and gloom.

Founded during Monaco Ocean Week 2019, the Monaco Commission on Human Health and Ocean Pollution met for the second time on Monday, when a report was presented highlighting the impact of pollutants on human health as well as presenting possible ways to limit the pollution of the seas.

Made up of 18 scientists who represent research centres or international organisations, the committee is chaired by Professor Patrick Rampal from the Scientific Center of Monaco (CSM), Professor Philip Landrigan of Boston College and chaired by Dr Hervé Raps, also of CSM.

The report had several major conclusions, including that ocean pollution is “widespread, worsening, and in many places poorly controlled”. It states the major source is human activity that releases unwanted wastes into the sea, and that over 80% of the pollutants come from land-based sources. Researchers also found that ocean pollution does not stay localised and can be found in places once thought to be pristine such as the abysses and Artic regions.

In addition, they found that ocean pollution has several negative impacts on human health and well-being and the effects are growing. From mercury poisoning in unborn foetuses and phytochemicals killing marine microorganisms that produce much of the world’s oxygen supply, to human waste runoff creating antibiotic resistance and accelerating the proliferation of life-threatening illnesses, the problem is real and imminent. The impact falls disproportionately on small island nations, indigenous communities in the far north, coastal communities in the far south and fishing villages the world over.

It’s not only humans who suffer. Marine life is also at high risk. Plastics are killing seabirds, fish and marine mammals whilst chemicals are destroying coral reefs and fish stocks, threatening the food security of millions.

The report was not all gloom and doom, though. The good news is that ocean pollution can be prevented and controlled through “targeted, data-driven strategies based on law, policy and technology backed by strong enforcement.”

At the end of the meeting, a public presentation of the Monaco Report and Declaration was made by Professor Landrigan.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFirst report on health impact of Covid

Editors pics

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

daily

March 30, 2021 | Local News

New report on Human Health and Ocean Pollution

Stephanie Horsman

A report initiated by Monaco on the impact of ocean pollution on human heath has been presented, and its conclusions are worrying. However, it is not all doom and gloom.

0
March 30, 2021 | Local News

New partnership a boost for incubator and economy

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Foundry has secured the investment of an historic Monegasque family, giving the business accelerator more chance to “empower the next generation and break the status quo”.

0
March 30, 2021 | Local News

Rare Roca team loss

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca boys took a rare beating in their Jeep Elite match against Cholet just two days after a spectacular win against Buducnost Podgoria in the Euro Cup quarterfinals.

0
March 30, 2021 | Local News

Protesters demand “real climate law”

Stephanie Horsman

Demonstrations were held in Menton, Beausoleil and Nice by protesters wanting the French government to give more weight to a new climate law conceived by the Citizens' Convention.

0
MORE STORIES

New startups to benefit from MonacoTech

The MonacoTech startup incubator has unveiled five new projects it has selected to join its programme, two of which were established right here in the Principality.

Vaccine passport proposal coming this month

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the commission will be presenting legislation for a digital vaccine passport later this month.