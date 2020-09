New rules for border crossings into Italy

READ MORE : Monaco Yacht Show opens with high security

[caption id="attachment_1137" align="alignnone" width="567"]Photo: © Monaco Yacht Show.[/caption] Certainly one of the highlights of the Monaco Yacht Show week - which closed on Saturday, September 30 - was the fundraising dinner for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation held on Thursday, September 28, during which Leonardo DiCaprio was honoured with a special award recognising his environmental activism. Forty-two year-old DiCaprio is one of the world’s best known environmental activists and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fund ecological projects. During his speech, HSH Prince Albert praised all those activists who are demanding urgent action to save the world’s oceans. Before the ceremony, the actor told Vogue magazine about the seriousness of global warming, which most scientists believe is already causing famine, floods and extreme weather across the globe. Earlier in the week, Prince Albert emphasised the importance of the MYS for the Principality. “This yacht show is so much part of the contemporary image of Monaco now. It’s really ingrained into the fabric of the community, and, internationally, I think it’s really helped in the promotion of the Principality. The fact that we’ve been able to associate different types of awards to the yacht show in terms of sustainability; the Wood Forever pact that we’ve introduced to the yachting industry and, of course, the fact that this show is carbon neutral, makes it overall not only about the beautiful yachts […] but a great ambassador for the Principality in terms of prestige and showcasing Monaco as a centre for the yachting industry,” he told superyacht.com