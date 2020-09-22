New rules for border crossings into Italy

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death
The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.
Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.
The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.
A new app by Monegasque organisation Peace and Sport is making it easier for educators to spread the message of using sport to create a more peaceful and non-violent world.
Feiza Ben Mohamed, a spokesperson for the Muslim Federation of the South of France, has expressed great surprise at a decision by an administrative tribunal to uphold a ban on the so-called burkini on beaches in Cannes, an ordinance issued July 28 by Cannes Mayor David Lisnard “on the grounds that burkinis, which are popular with Muslim women, could risk disrupting public order while France was the target of terrorist attacks"
“This suggests that women when covered are affiliated with terrorism,” Ben Mohamed said.
The federation, who posted on Facebook “We strongly condemn the illegal and abusive use of such procedures for the unique purpose of stigmatisation and exclusion”, will now take the case to the Council of State to overturn the ruling, introduced by the town’s mayor. “One can’t invoke the war against terror in banning the burkini. “Such a ruling masks the inability of our elected officials to take concrete and effective measures against terrorism,” she added.
On August 5, the mayor of Villeneuve-Loubet, Lionnel Luca also imposed a burkini ban on his beaches. Mandelieu-la-Napoule passed the by-law in … 2014.