Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 Covid case 17 May, 1 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 11 home monitored, 2,446 recoveries, 32 deaths, 36 incidence rate, 39% population vaccinated

New season, new look

New season, new look

By Cassandra Tanti - May 18, 2021

The Prince’s Carabiniers guarding the Palace have adopted a new look for the summer season. But do you know the story behind this long held tradition?

On Monday during the Changing of the Guard, which takes place every day at 11:55am sharp, the Compagnie des Carabiniers de SAS le Prince changed their uniforms from warm, dark winter blues to a lighter, white uniform, better suited to the summer season.

The change of outfits according to the seasons was established during the creation of the Compagnie des Gardes (1870 – 1904). The Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince, which succeeded the “Papalins”, took up this tradition in 1904.

The Superior Commander of the Public Force then proposes a date to the Sovereign Prince, who puts it into action.

For the change to winter uniform, the day chosen is traditionally a Monday in the month of October, depending on weather conditions.

The same principle applies to the switch to summer outfits, which lands on the Monday before the Grand Prix.

Since their creation on 8th December 1817, the Prince’s Carabinieri have been tasked with ensuring the Guard of the Palace, the safety of the Sovereign Prince and the Princely Family, the integrity of his properties or residences and of their immediate surroundings, to provide him with honorary services, to ensure the execution of the laws and to participate in the maintenance of public order.

La Relève is a solemn, military ritual where coordination is essential. The motto of the Carabinieri Corps is “Honor, Fidelity, Dedication”. Currently, it consists of 124 soldiers.

 

 

Photos by G. Luci / Prince’s Palace

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleShow jumping event returns in July

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

May 18, 2021 | Culture

New season, new look

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince's Carabiniers guarding the Palace have adopted a new look for the summer season. But do you know the story behind this long held tradition?

0
May 17, 2021 | Culture

July reopening of Larvotto beach

Cassandra Tanti

Larvotto beach will reopen to the public this July, featuring a new look and the return of old favourites. Meanwhile, the government is looking for businesses to fill seven new spaces. 

0
May 14, 2021 | Culture

Revealed: The new Villa Lamartine

Stephanie Horsman

Mayor Georges Marsan has unveiled plans for the refurbishment of the beautiful Villa Lamartine, which will eventually be used as a multi-purpose entertainment and cultural venue.

0
May 12, 2021 | Culture

What changes from 19th May in France?

Stephanie Horsman

Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased. 

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.

Dance Marathon on Place du Casino

Culture Staff Writer -
danceThe Monte-Carlo Marathon, which is being organised by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, is looking for thirty couples to take part in the Place du Casino danceathon on July 1. The event will evoke the marathons that took place during the Great Recession in the US where couples had to dance overnight in order to win a meal. Water and other essentials will be offered to all the couples who start the evening. The action gets underway at 6 pm and continues until 1 am the next morning. However, it’s not all freestyle. Tango, Salsa, and the Waltz will all be required, as well as Rock and Swing. Four pairs will be eliminated each hour and the last six couples still dancing at midnight will be subject to more tests until one pair is left standing. The Grand Jury Prize will be two prestigious gifts offered by Chopard, will other dancers could win a cruise for 2, one night at the Hotel Hermitage with breakfast for 2 people, a day at Thermes Marins, including lunch at the restaurant Hirondelle and 1 cryotherapy treatment per person, or two subscriptions to the 2017-2018 Monte-Carlo Ballets season. Anyone interested is invited to apply to Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Marathon de F(ê)aites Dancing Halls, Place du Casino, MC 98000. Closing date for entries is June 9. For criteria and to download an application, visit the website or contactNicholas Khan for more information: nico2mc@balletsdemontecarlo.com - 06 77 05 61 07.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15091

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=6485  