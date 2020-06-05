New senior appointment at Barclays Monaco

Friday, June 5, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 92 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths, 2 home monitored
Barclays Private Bank has strengthened its team with the appointment of Olivier Franceshelli, who joins as Head of Private Banking in Monaco.
Mr Franceshelli will lead the Monaco business to drive Barclays’ ambitions in the Principality by delivering tailored services and solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients in the region. He has extensive knowledge and experience of delivering success in the private banking sector and the Monégasque market, having previously held the position of co-Business Head at CFM Indosuez in Monaco, leading the bank’s Relationship Management teams.
“I’m excited to be joining one of the top private banks in the region and the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality,” said Olivier Franceshelli. “As part of a major global financial services provider, I believe that Barclays has the right to win in Monaco and I’m thrilled to take part in its continued success and growth.”
Jean-Christophe Gerard, Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe and Monaco, added: “For Barclays in Monaco, Olivier’s arrival marks the next chapter of our almost 100-year history in the Principality, where we continue to bring the full capabilities of a universal British Bank to our clients. Reinforced by Olivier’s expertise, we’ll continue to deliver our leading banking, credit and investments products and solutions to our clients.”
With the worst of the health crisis behind us, the National Council and the government are looking to jumpstart the economy through continued financial aid and cautious continued reopenings.
Barclays Private Bank has strengthened its team with the appointment of Olivier Franceshelli, who joins as Head of Private Banking in Monaco.
When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.
According to research conducted by the investment management company Blackrock, money is our number one source of stress. Add a pandemic to the mix and it’s not difficult to see why so many of us are not sleeping well at night.