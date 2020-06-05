Weather
Business & Finance

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 92 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths, 2 home monitored

New senior appointment at Barclays Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - June 5, 2020

Barclays Private Bank has strengthened its team with the appointment of Olivier Franceshelli, who joins as Head of Private Banking in Monaco.

Mr Franceshelli will lead the Monaco business to drive Barclays’ ambitions in the Principality by delivering tailored services and solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients in the region. He has extensive knowledge and experience of delivering success in the private banking sector and the Monégasque market, having previously held the position of co-Business Head at CFM Indosuez in Monaco, leading the bank’s Relationship Management teams.

“I’m excited to be joining one of the top private banks in the region and the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality,” said Olivier Franceshelli. “As part of a major global financial services provider, I believe that Barclays has the right to win in Monaco and I’m thrilled to take part in its continued success and growth.”

Jean-Christophe Gerard, Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe and Monaco, added: “For Barclays in Monaco, Olivier’s arrival marks the next chapter of our almost 100-year history in the Principality, where we continue to bring the full capabilities of a universal British Bank to our clients. Reinforced by Olivier’s expertise, we’ll continue to deliver our leading banking, credit and investments products and solutions to our clients.”

 

 

