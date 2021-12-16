New sexual harassment law passes National Council

Thursday, December 16, 2021
The National Council has unanimously passed a landmark law that criminalises sexual assault in the Principality and redefines many of the offences, including rape of a minor and sexual blackmail.
Photo of National Council member Marine Grisoul, source: National Council of Monaco
From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.
The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.
Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.