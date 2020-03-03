New small cinema in Monaco

A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.

People in Monaco now have access to a screening room that can offer insight in many topics relevant to the Principality and beyond. Students can learn about topics ranging from the technical and sociological history of cinema to the creation of the railway and Monte Carlo.

The ‘Petite salle’ has been applauded as a welcome addition to the Institute, as it offers a forum to show their collections.

The first screening will be this Saturday, 7th March at 4pm and is entitled Couleurs & formes, ombres & lumières: une autre expérience du cinéma d’animation dans les années 1920 en Allemagne.

As a special treat, Hervé Joubert-Laurencin from the University of Paris-Nanterre film department will be in attendance and commenting on the nuances of the film. These movies are not readily accessible to the public, so to be able to view them is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The program will be based on the Institute’s own selections, and screenings will be scheduled based on the movies and the collection of associated film libraries. The Institut Audiovisuelle makes exchanges with the Federation nationale des films d’archives, Inedits, l’association des films amateurs et la Cinémathèque française.

Tickets are only three euros per screening, but space is limited, so booking ahead is recommended.