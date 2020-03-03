Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
15 ° C
18 °
12.2 °
50%
4.6kmh
20%
Wed
12 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region, while only one remains in a serious condition

New small cinema in Monaco

New small cinema in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - March 3, 2020

A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.

People in Monaco now have access to a screening room that can offer insight in many topics relevant to the Principality and beyond. Students can learn about topics ranging from the technical and sociological history of cinema to the creation of the railway and Monte Carlo.

The ‘Petite salle’ has been applauded as a welcome addition to the Institute, as it offers a forum to show their collections.

The first screening will be this Saturday, 7th March at 4pm and is entitled Couleurs & formes, ombres & lumières: une autre expérience du cinéma d’animation dans les années 1920 en Allemagne. 

As a special treat, Hervé Joubert-Laurencin from the University of Paris-Nanterre film department will be in attendance and commenting on the nuances of the film. These movies are not readily accessible to the public, so to be able to view them is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The program will be based on the Institute’s own selections, and screenings will be scheduled based on the movies and the collection of associated film libraries. The Institut Audiovisuelle makes exchanges with the Federation nationale des films d’archives, Inedits, l’association des films amateurs et la Cinémathèque française.

Tickets are only three euros per screening, but space is limited, so booking ahead is recommended.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePreparing for future leaders

Editors pics

January 22, 2020 | Culture

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
November 6, 2019 | Culture

Art and wellness, a new approach to curation

Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing […]

0
July 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brazilian artist Marcos Marin

Marcos Marin’s fate was sealed the moment he created a portrait of Princess Grace. The piece was delivered to Prince Albert at an incredibly emotional moment, just weeks after the death of his father, reigning Prince Rainier III. It spawned a relationship that the Brazilian artist could never have predicted, one of friendship, mutual respect, and opportunity.

0

daily

March 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

New small cinema in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.

0
February 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

Stephanie Horsman

François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.

0
February 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Cédric Biscay, CEO Shibuya Productions

Cassandra Tanti

Cédric Biscay has just crossed off one of the top items on his bucket list: publish his own manga. He also managed to break three Guinness World Records without even trying.

0
February 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

A night at the opera

Alessandra Vicedomini

Fashion contributor Alessandra Vicedomini turns princess for a night to enjoy 'Street Scene' at the opera.

0
MORE STORIES

Artmonte-carlo visited by Prince, Princess Caroline

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16156" align="alignnone" width="781"]Photo: artemonte-carlo Photo: artemonte-carlo[/caption] Artmonte-carlo is a new art exhibition with the intention of establishing itself on the French Riviera as a leading artistic platform for contemporary art, modern art and contemporary design, in order to meet the demands of the many collectors and art lovers in the region. For the second edition, which took place from April 29 to 30 at Grimaldi Forum, Sabrina Monte-Carlo, associated with the prestigious B&B Italia furniture brand, tastefully decorated three relaxing areas at the forum: armchairs in the bar area, a lounge seating area within the exhibition and in the press/reading centre. Prince Albert, accompanied by the Princess of Hanover, honoured the salon with his presence at the pre-opening on April 28. “The event, like last year, was a real success and we are delighted to support the idea of the ‘art fair’ as ‘museums pop up art fairs’ of a controlled size, which distinguishes itself from the formats and concepts of the main traditional art fairs. Taking place in a refined and human-sized setting, artmonte-carlo is a reflexion of the place, pleasant and with international influence,” the organisers said.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=782  

Prince Pierre Foundation awards Principality Prize 2019

Culture Stephanie Horsman -

Each year, The Prince Pierre Foundation and the Monaco Philosophical Meetings scour the globe looking for an author to honour for their philosophical work or works. The person must have at least one seminal work which has opened eyes in this field, and has explored different views on science, politics, history, anthropology, ethics or psychoanalysis.

Mr Didi-Huberman more than fit the bill. He has had an illustrious academic career having written some 50 books, curated several exhibitions in France and abroad and won numerous awards, including the well-respected Theodor W. Adorno Award given by the city of Frankfurt. Since 1990, he has been the director of emeritus studies at the prestigious Ecole des Haute Etudes en Sciences Sociales and previous to that he taught at the University of Paris VII.

His work is in the field of ethical gaze and to that end his studies have focused on the history and theory of Renaissance images to contemporary art. Additionally, he is involved in thoughts and discussions on uprisings, which he believes to be a word strong enough to enfranchise the “voiceless” and “disinherited” of the world.

The bearer of the award is asked to give a lecture the following year, and Mr Didi-Huberman will do so on 27th January 2020 at 7pm the Maison des Océans in Paris.

  Photo: Directorate of Communication/ Michael Alessi