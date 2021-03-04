Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Saturday, March 6, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

16 Covid cases 4 Mar, 28 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 121 home monitored, 1,770 recoveries, 26 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated

New subsidies for electric mobility

New subsidies for electric mobility

By Cassandra Tanti - March 4, 2021

Electric vehicles and bikes purchased from Monaco dealerships will benefit from a new government subsidy designed to kickstart the local economy and accelerate the Principality’s energy transition.

The Government has offered an incentive policy for the purchase of electric vehicles for more than 25 years now, with the objectives of improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which account for a third of all emissions in the Principality.

Over the years, the policy has evolved to refocus on the latest vehicles taking into account technological developments.

Now, as part of Monaco’s Economic Recovery Plan, the government has decided to support car and motorcycle dealerships in the Principality while accelerating the energy transition.

It is offering a bonus until 30th June 2021 for ecological vehicles or electrically assisted bicycles that have been purchased in the Principality. The vehicle must produce less than 60g of emissions per kilometre and the purchase price must not exceed €50,000 including tax.

The total stimulus package is worth 5 million euros, €950,000 of which has been allocated since November 2020.

“Today, electric and hybrid vehicles represent nearly 8% of the fleet registered in Monaco – an encouraging figure, but one that only calls for progress,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning. “The aid allocated within the framework of the recovery plan can be an incentive for those who want to take the step towards electricity. I encourage them to do so.”

For electric bikes, the government will subsidise 30% of the price with a maximum of €400, while a threshold of €3,000 or 30% will be offered for two wheelers which produce zero emissions.

The subsidies for cars, depending on the level of emissions, can range from €4,000 to €10,000.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEU to give another Covid jab the green light
Next articleVaccine side effects study

Editors pics

March 4, 2021 | Local News

Prince appeals to wide audience during ocean summit

Prince Albert has delivered the keynote address at this year’s World Ocean Summit, saying there are few issues as urgent and close to us as those concerning the ocean.

0
March 3, 2021 | Local News

Digital education: Monaco’s path to becoming a world leader

In our new regular feature, Georges Gambarini from Extended Monaco explains the government’s latest digital initiatives and how that translates into positive change for citizens.

0
March 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Wealth Report 2021: the results are in

How deep do your pockets need to be to join the wealthiest 1% in Monaco? What will the biggest influences on wealth creation be in 2021? We look at the latest Wealth Report to find out.

0
February 25, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Yacht Show gets an overhaul

Organisers of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are betting on a new badge system to better connect visitors and exhibitors and take the flagship event to another level.

0

daily

March 5, 2021 | Local News

SBM and unions reach deal over job losses

Cassandra Tanti

After five months of negotiation, Société des Bains de Mer, Monaco’s largest employer, has reached an agreement that will result in over 200 voluntary retirements and four forced retirements.  

0
March 5, 2021 | Local News

EC investigating airline reimbursement policies

Stephanie Horsman

The European Commission has launched a preliminary inquiry into airlines after complaints by consumers that pandemic-related reimbursements are difficult to obtain.

0
March 5, 2021 | Local News

Impounded vehicle auction

Cassandra Tanti

The public is invited to bid on vehicles that have been seized or reformed by the government with acceptable offers starting from €30 for cars and €15 for motorbikes.

0
March 4, 2021 | Local News

Prince appeals to wide audience during ocean summit

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has delivered the keynote address at this year’s World Ocean Summit, saying there are few issues as urgent and close to us as those concerning the ocean.

0
MORE STORIES

Transavia offers first domestic flight from Nice

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Transavia has announced its first five domestic routes that include a new run between Nice Côte d’Azur and Nantes Atlantique airports starting in November.
Director Elena Rossoni-Notter

Elected officials visit the Museum of Prehistoric...

Local News Staff Writer -
The National Councillors went back in time with a visit to the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology of Monaco.