New tourism strategy in the making

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death
The 102nd Armistice anniversary was commemorated in Monaco on Wednesday in the presence of Monsignor Dominique-Marie David and Monegasque authorities.
The Tourist and Convention Authority is set to launch phase one of its eco-responsible tourism scheme called Livre Blanc, or white book.
The International School of Monaco (ISM) has been awarded the Monaco Safe label, the first school in the Principality to receive one.
Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.