New Trade Figures show weak forecasts

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 26 cured, 5 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 1 resident death
Photo: Pixabay
A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.
Monaco’s budget deficit is set to top half a billion euros this fiscal year due to the Covid-19 crisis.
As people across the globe adjust to new levels of isolation dictated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Equilibre Monaco is kicking off a new initiative to help local businesses stay afloat through these turbulent times.
Amazon has closed its six French distribution centres after a French court ruled that it was not doing enough to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.