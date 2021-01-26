Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 new Covid cases on 25 Jan. brings total to 1,368: 44 hospitalised: 27 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 145 home monitored, 1,140 recoveries, 9 deaths

New underground tunnel project well underway

New underground tunnel project well underway

By Stephanie Horsman - January 26, 2021

A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.

The new underground pedestrian tunnel, dubbed Les Salines (The Saltworks) has a completion date set for 2023.

The company behind the project, Engeco, is no stranger to large, difficult projects in the Principality. They previously worked on the new railway station, the heliport, the new land extension and the tunnel between Monaco and France.

At the starting point of the tunnel will be a large car park, which has been under construction across from the Exotic Garden entry since 2017. A lift will transport people 15 floors down to the underground gallery that runs 130 metres long and leads to the bottom of Avenue Pasteur, where it transitions to an outdoor path. The 200-metre path will end at Avenue de Fontvieille.

There will be a deviation near the top that allows people to access the Princess Grace Hospital parking garage from the same tunnel.

According to a report by Monaco Matin, nearly half of the 130-metre tunnel is completed. In order to create the walkway, a massive amount of rock must be removed, and workers are using dynamite to blast through the sediment, though this subterranean world won’t be much noticed by those above ground. These blasts move works ahead by roughly a metre a day.

Once the tunnel is complete, the elevator shaft will be built.

The total amount of earth needed to be moved to create the tunnel is estimated at 300,000m2, with 960 tonnes of steel reinforcements and 7,800 m2 in diaphragm retaining walls.

The car park will have 1,819 spaces on 15 levels and will cover 61,000m2 of surface area.

The underground passageway will be decorated with the ceramic animals made by Roger Capron in 1968 that once lived at Larvotto beach. There will also be 10 digital screens integrated into the walls.

The tunnel comes amid a larger Jardin Exotique construction project which will eventually include 66 apartments and four commercial premises, a building for office us, public grounds and more.

The work is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInstagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event
Next articleMonaco holds its breath for Boris

Editors pics

January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0

daily

January 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New underground tunnel project well underway

Stephanie Horsman

A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.

0
January 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

600 vaccines a day possible at new site

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has inaugurated Monaco’s new Covid vaccination centre in the Grimaldi Forum, telling reporters that it is "too early to tell" if he will order another lockdown.

0
January 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

AstraZeneca follows Pfizer in vaccine delay

Cassandra Tanti

AstraZeneca has warned that initial supplies of its Europe-bound Covid-19 vaccines will be lower than expected, sparking new concern over the rollout of inoculations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

MAC Christmas celebration

The Monaco Ambassador Club’s annual Christmas party has been celebrated in spectacular style at the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris.

Monaco employers sign Equality Charter

The employers of Monaco have signed a charter to show their support for the promotion of equality between men and women in the workplace.

The Charter of the Responsibility of Women and Men, put together by the Department of Social Affairs and Health, was given the green light by seven signatories responsible for the employees of the Principality, each of whom had compelling reasons for agreeing to be part.

"This is the Town Hall of Monaco. [...] If women's equality is more respected at the Monaco City Hall, this is unfortunately not the case everywhere and we must be as much as the Institution to show an example and to remain vigilant on what is happening around us,” said Mayor Georges Marsan. 

Serge Telle, the Minister of State for Civil Servants, one of the largest employers in Monaco, added: "This is a major issue, for the women of Monaco, of course, but more broadly for the Principality as a whole. Because women's rights are for the most fundamental values ​​that divide us and define us. Promoting women's rights means working for justice, freedom and universality."

 President of the Hotel Industry Association of Monaco Alberte Escande, President of the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises Philippe Ortelli, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Princess Grace Hospital André Garino, President of the Chamber of Master Builders Fabien Deplanche, and President of the Monegasque Association of Financial Activities Etienne Franzi, all echoed these sentiments with statements in their own words.

The charter’s aim is to create a more balanced and fair work environment for women and men and to call for an elimination of discrimination against women in the workplace.

  Top photo: Left to right Philippe Ortelli, Fabien Deplanche, Georges Marsan, Serge Telle, Alberte Escande, André Garino, Etienne Franzi. Communication Department- Manuel Vitali