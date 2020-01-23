New video shows the makings of land extension

Friday, January 24, 2020
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
An incredible 12-month time lapse video showing the creation of Monaco’s mammoth land extension project has just been released.
Anse du Portier Monaco revealed the latest video update on their land reclamation project in Monaco this week, showing the caisson belt being created, closed and the first appearance of land.
The project has, in fact, just started the next leap forward with the announcement of the insertion of a thousand piles into the platform which will serve as foundations for future mega-buildings.
Photo: A design image of the future eco-district of Monaco, courtesy Anse du Portier
Monaco has a new bailiff, or huissier as known locally, who was sworn in earlier this week.
General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.
As part of the newly approved Palais Honoria housing project, a gantry will be installed above Boulevard de Belgique, creating temporary traffic impediments in the area.
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince's Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.