New video shows the makings of land extension

An incredible 12-month time lapse video showing the creation of Monaco’s mammoth land extension project has just been released.

Anse du Portier Monaco revealed the latest video update on their land reclamation project in Monaco this week, showing the caisson belt being created, closed and the first appearance of land.

The project has, in fact, just started the next leap forward with the announcement of the insertion of a thousand piles into the platform which will serve as foundations for future mega-buildings.

Photo: A design image of the future eco-district of Monaco, courtesy Anse du Portier