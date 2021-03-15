New video wall for hybrid events

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
13 Covid cases 15 Mar, 26 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 79 home monitored, 1,922 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
On the back of the successful launch of its new television studio in September, the Grimaldi Forum has now added a giant LED TV screen to its services, diversifying its offerings in light of the pandemic.
The giant 30 square metre screen is one of the largest available in southern Europe and can be used by Grimaldi Forum clients to broadcast their events and view content live.
The new generation design means that presenters or speakers standing in front of the screen do not have to worry about the normal ‘green screen’ issues and can actually see what is being broadcast behind them.
“Thanks to the axes of real cameras, the view of the set is modified with each change of shot, without virtual special effects,” said the Grimaldi Forum.
This new ‘premium’ version has been offered by the Grimaldi Forum for more than six months, in addition to the centre’s ‘standard’ version. With a green background, the standard screen makes it possible to create numerous sets ranging from urban to maritime. It can also create backgrounds of Monaco in real time, thanks to a live camera delivering a 360° view.
The TV studio was developed in the midst of the health crisis to diversify the Grimaldi Forum’s capabilities for webinars and videoconferences, thereby overcoming the problem of physical meetings.
For clients, it means that they can now organise virtual or hybrid events safely, even in the future when the health crisis eases.
Photos by the Grimaldi Forum Monaco
The government is offering a grant of up to €6,000 for businesses who undertake upgrades using eco-friendly materials, in support of the environment and the economic recovery plan.
The Roca team chalked up another victory Friday night when they beat ESSM Le Portel Côte d’Opale 81 to 71 on ESSM’s home turf.
AS Monaco put a crimp in Lille’s total domination by holding their own in a scoreless match on Sunday at Stade Louis II, putting an end to the top spot team’s winning streak on the road.