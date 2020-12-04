New waste reduction website

Friday, December 4, 2020
News
Monaco Life
9 new Covid cases on 3 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo: Screenshot of the new website
French and Monegasque financial intelligence agencies have met in Paris to discuss the latest international large-scale scams cropping up as a result of the Covid epidemic.
Monaco residents can visit the city council’s new website to learn everything about disposing of household items for reuse and other waste reduction initiatives.
Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.
The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.