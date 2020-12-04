Weather
News

Breaking News

9 new Covid cases on 3 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths

New waste reduction website

By Stephanie Horsman - December 4, 2020

Monaco residents can visit the city council’s new website to learn everything about disposing of household items for reuse and other waste reduction initiatives.

In keeping with the environmental standards and practices already in place in the Principality, the Monaco City Council and Monaco Durable Development (MC2D) have launched their new website, ‘Monaco Commits Against Waste’, as an upgrade and expansion on the old site ‘Monaco takes Action Against Food Waste’, which was started back in 2015.

As the old site focused solely on food waste, the MC2D and Marjorie Crovetto, Councillor in charge of the Living Environment, decided it was time to broaden the scope to include “actions of all forms of waste and to raise public awareness of the various related issues.”

The new website, found at www.contrelegaspillage.mc, has five major sections. There is the original food waste section along with MEG collections, which promotes a circular economy through drives for toys, books, electronics and the like; an articles section that highlights actions being taken as well as environmental and sustainable development events; a links section to relevant websites; and finally a contact page to ask questions or get information.

Some of the highlights currently online are how to make cocktails from products that are at the end of their shelf life but still consumable and awareness programmes in school canteens on waste reduction.

 

Photo: Screenshot of the new website

 

 

December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0
December 3, 2020 | Local News

Christmas fun at the Hôtel de Paris

In the elegant setting of the Hôtel de Paris courtyard, amongst giant palms and sparkling firs, winter “greenhouses” are offering a unique and charming experience this winter.

0
November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0

