New “window masks” to help communication

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
15 Covid cases 16 Mar, 31 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 1,932 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
The government has equipped workers in Monaco’s administrative services with transparent masks to make life easier for people with hearing loss or other impediments to understanding.
Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department
WHO safety experts and the European Medicines Agency are meeting separately to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose usage has been suspended in several countries, including France.
Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon has announced the imminent arrival of Covid-19 home-tests in France as part of the government’s “test, alert, protect” strategy.
Monaco has recorded its 27th Covid-related fatality. Meanwhile, almost all of the Principality’s elderly and most vulnerable population have been fully vaccinated with both shots against the virus.