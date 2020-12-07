New yachting industry book for owners, professionals

Monday, December 7, 2020
Marcela de Kern Roya, founder of Onboard and YPY Monaco, has released the first ever textbook written about the superyacht industry.
Titled ‘The Superyacht Industry’, the book was written in collaboration with over 95 superyacht experts, giving readers a competitive advantage in understanding this unique industry. It was released by Onboard Monaco on 1st December and has already been welcomed by leaders in the yachting world.
“This book is a celebration of knowledge offered by some of the most influential people in yachting,” said Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess.
Author Marcela de Kern Royer collaborated with experts who design, build, buy, sell, equip, support, operate and manage the world’s largest yachts. They share their experiences and “gold nuggets of information”, focussing mainly on motor yachts of over 50 metres, describing how the industry works, from yacht design to yacht building, to yacht sales and operations.
The Superyacht Industry book is designed to be an asset and a reference for yacht owners and people employed in the yachting industry.
Marcela de Kern Royer is the founder and owner of Onboard, a consulting firm based in Monaco specialised in sales and luxury marketing in the yachting industry. She is also the founder and first president of Young Professionals in Yachting (YPY) Monaco chapter, founder of charity association AMLA (Association Monegasque pour l’Amerique Latine), and a member of the Yacht Club of Monaco.
For more information, visit: https://thesuperyachtindustry.com/fr
