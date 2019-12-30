Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
5.3 ° C
8 °
2.2 °
58%
5.1kmh
0%
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Charles Leclerc signs new contract with Ferrari taking him to the end of the 2024 season

New year, new menu at Ômer

New year, new menu at Ômer

By Cassandra Tanti - December 30, 2019

A new menu has arrived at Ômer, Alain Ducasse’s tantalising new Mediterranean restaurant at the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo. And somehow, chef Patrick Laine has managed to exceed our expectations once again.

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

 

 

Phto

shares
SHARE
Previous articleJardim sacked…again!
Next articleYCM Winter Cocktail and ambitions for 2020

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0
September 25, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist […]

0
September 17, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Fashion designer Alessandra Vicedomini

Alessandra Vicedomini is a well-known personality in Monaco, respected for her ambition and style. She spoke to Monaco Lifeabout why she decided to leave the catwalk more than a decade ago to take over the Vicedomini family brand and how she has managed to turn it into the small fashion empire that it is today.

0

daily

December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Major step forward for gay rights in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Same sex couples in Monaco will be able to benefit from a host of legal rights afforded to married couples and their children, under a new Free Union law that has just been passed by the National Council. After reading a very detailed report by Pierre Van Klaveren on bill 974 and the civil contracts of […]

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Results are in on satisfaction survey

Cassandra Tanti

In October and November, nearly 4,000 people responded to a call to give their opinions on the quality of life in the Principality, and it’s no great surprise that traffic and construction noise were tops on the list of complaints. The survey was organised by the National Council and revealed that over 80% of participants […]

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Stephanie Horsman

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Porcini mushroom features in holiday dessert of 2019

Stephanie Horsman

‘Illusion‘ has been declared the flagship dessert of this year’s holiday season, created exclusively by the Hermitage Hotel’s pastry chefs led by Nicolas Baygourry. A yearly competition, orchestrated by Director of Culinary Events Philippe Joannès, challenges all the pastry chefs under the auspices of the Société des Bains de Mer to offer up their most […]

0
MORE STORIES

Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort awarded...

The inviting waters of Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort have been voted the best in the world, outshining the finest hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The 17th edition of the distinguished Prix Villégiature Awards was held on 14th October at Château de Ferrières, with a jury composed of 22 influential journalists and press correspondents from 15 nationalities and five continents. Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort received the ‘Best Hotel Pool in Europe’ award for its large indoor-outdoor pool and sandy lagoon. Bordered by the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by more than 1,500 species of flora, the pool is a haven of peace and tranquility. "We receive this distinction as a reward for all the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort teams, who have worked tirelessly and passionately for 14 years to the satisfaction of a demanding international leisure and business clientele," said Frédéric Darnet, General Manager of the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. The hotel is the latest addition to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) group. Opened in October 2005 on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the hotel has 334 rooms, 75% of which have a sea view. Its four hectares of gardens feature waterfalls, solariums and the swimming pool with turquoise sandy-bottom lagoon. It also offers Michelin-starred cuisine and is Green Globe certified for its commitment to sustainable development.    

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together at the Société Nautique de Monaco to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.