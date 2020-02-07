Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
6.3 ° C
9 °
1.1 °
70%
4.1kmh
20%
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Saturday, February 8, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year

Newest Monegasques welcomed

Newest Monegasques welcomed

By Stephanie Horsman - February 7, 2020

Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.

Each year, the Mayor of Monaco along with members of the Municipal Council gather every person who obtained Monegasque nationality from the previous year together to celebrate the occasion.

On Wednesday 5th February, 54 out of the 84 people who were granted citizenship in the Principality in 2019 were received at the Mairie for a heartfelt reception.

Mayor Georges Marsan, wished them all a warm “welcome to the great Monegasque family”.

“Acquiring a nationality, and in this case, Monegasque nationality, is not a simple administrative formality,” said the mayor. “It is not isn’t just a passport and benefits. To become Monegasque is to adhere to our culture, our traditions and our numerous particularities. It is to adhere to a community united around our Sovereign and his family, to which we are all very attached.” 

Mayor Marsan went on to detail the history of Monaco’s oldest institution, the Mairie, also called the House of Monegasques, as well as explain its function within the context of the state’s societal framework and its major functions.

The ceremony ended with the Monegasque Anthem being sung by choir students from the Rainier III Academy followed by a presentation to each new citizen of a selection of symbolic gifts, such as a reproduction of the anthem, a handwritten document written by poet Louis Notari, a lithograph and a CD of traditional Monegasque songs.

 

Photo: Mairie de Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLog book: Irina, aka Ocean Amazon
Next articleSpecial holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

February 7, 2020 | News

Hockey match for environmental awareness

Stephanie Horsman

Hockey legends and amateur hockey buffs will hit the ice for ‘The Last Game’ hockey match to heighten awareness about the rapid degradation of the world’s polar regions.

0
February 7, 2020 | News

ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

Cassandra Tanti

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school. 

0
February 7, 2020 | News

Special holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

Stephanie Horsman

For an entire month, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a special deal where for each paying adult, one child gets in free.

0
February 7, 2020 | News

Newest Monegasques welcomed

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.

0
MORE STORIES

Basketball legend parties at Yacht Club

Local News Staff Writer -
magicjElton John, with his concert for the Ferriti yacht company last Saturday, is not the only celebrity to have graced the Monaco Yacht Club in recent days. NBA legend Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie Johnson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary party at the venue Tuesday night. LL Cool J, Smokey Robinson, Steve Harvey, Biz Markie, Cedric the Entertainer and Pat Riley, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, as well as a host of other celebrities attended the party. Their son EJ and his siblings were also present. It was a busy night for the YCM as KBL Private Bank was holding a cocktail conference, with 100 attendees, on the deck above. (Source: niyitabiti.net)

Four new ambassadors accredited

Local News Staff Writer -
Representatives from Lebanon, Switzerland, Belgium and the Republic of Benin have just been accredited as ambassadors by the government of Monaco.