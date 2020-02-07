Newest Monegasques welcomed

Saturday, February 8, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year
Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.
Each year, the Mayor of Monaco along with members of the Municipal Council gather every person who obtained Monegasque nationality from the previous year together to celebrate the occasion.
On Wednesday 5th February, 54 out of the 84 people who were granted citizenship in the Principality in 2019 were received at the Mairie for a heartfelt reception.
Mayor Georges Marsan, wished them all a warm “welcome to the great Monegasque family”.
“Acquiring a nationality, and in this case, Monegasque nationality, is not a simple administrative formality,” said the mayor. “It is not isn’t just a passport and benefits. To become Monegasque is to adhere to our culture, our traditions and our numerous particularities. It is to adhere to a community united around our Sovereign and his family, to which we are all very attached.”
Mayor Marsan went on to detail the history of Monaco’s oldest institution, the Mairie, also called the House of Monegasques, as well as explain its function within the context of the state’s societal framework and its major functions.
The ceremony ended with the Monegasque Anthem being sung by choir students from the Rainier III Academy followed by a presentation to each new citizen of a selection of symbolic gifts, such as a reproduction of the anthem, a handwritten document written by poet Louis Notari, a lithograph and a CD of traditional Monegasque songs.
Photo: Mairie de Monaco
Hockey legends and amateur hockey buffs will hit the ice for ‘The Last Game’ hockey match to heighten awareness about the rapid degradation of the world’s polar regions.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
For an entire month, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a special deal where for each paying adult, one child gets in free.
Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.