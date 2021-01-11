Newly-approved Moderna jab arriving in Nice

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
13 new Covid cases on 11 Jan. brings total to 1,070: 17 hospitalised: 11 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 116 home monitored, 883 recoveries, 6 deaths
Monaco has recorded its sixth Covid death, a 72-year-old resident who passed away at the CHPG on Sunday night.
The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.
Olivier Veran, France’s Health Minister, has announced that the newly approved Moderna vaccine will be available to the country’s hardest hit regions this week, including Nice.
The Red and Whites secured a huge 3 to 0 victory over SCO Angers, catapulting them into a solid fourth place in Ligue 1 and putting a rare smile on Coach Niko Kovac’s face.