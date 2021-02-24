Next event: Med’s largest winter sailing regatta

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
12 Covid cases on 24 Feb, 37 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 123 home monitored, 1,683 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated
The 37th Credit Suisse Primo Cup Trophy will be hosting roughly 60 of the world’s top sail racing teams across three series in the Principality from 4th to 7th March.
Since 1985, the Credit Suisse Primo Cup Trophy has been the Mediterranean’s largest winter sailing regatta on the circuit. Launched by The Yacht Club of Monaco’s President, Prince Albert II, it has become a winter standard and one anticipated by sailing enthusiasts all over.
The three series event marks the final act of the Monaco Sportboat Winter Series for J70 class boats, the first two rounds having taken place in January and February. The reigning champions, Italy’s Petite terrible-Adria Ferries, will be on hand as well as several local favourites such as Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on the G-Spot and Ludovico Fassitelli on the Junda-Banca del Sempione.
The second series features a fleet of Dragons, “famous for combining elegance, finesse and power and requiring a high level of skill to helm.” The Dragon class celebrates its 92nd anniversary this year, with YCM member and Class President Jens Rathsack amongst those registered to race.
The third series is for the Smerelda 888 boats. The Primo Cup starts off the Smerelda 888 International Championship and will feature three-time winner of the event Timofey Sukhotin of the Beda. The champs will be battling it out against Francesco Vauban on the Botta Dritta and Class Preisident and six-time winner of the event Prince Charles de Bourbon des Deux Sicilies on the Vamos Mi Amor.
After a training regatta on Thursday 4th March at 2:30pm, the events will take place on Friday 5th March at noon, Saturday 6th March at 11am, and Sunday 7th March at 11am, before the prize giving ceremony.
All racers are invited to take a Covid test before the event to comply with their country’s health regulaations before they return home. Results of the races will be relayed digitally to prevent large crowds gathering and to remain in compliance with local health regulations.
Photo by Yacht Club of Monaco
As more governments consider the idea of vaccine passports as a way out of Covid restrictions on travel, some fear the documents will discriminate against those unable, or unwilling, to take the jab.
Boxing legend “Iron Mike” Tyson has been in talks with the Monaco Boxing Federation since last November. Now, what started as an off-the-cuff idea may actually become a reality.
The 37th Credit Suisse Primo Cup Trophy will be hosting roughly 60 of the world’s top sail racing teams across three series in the Principality from 4th to 7th March.
The French Rugby Federation says there have been no further positive Covid-19 tests among its playing squad or backroom staff for a 2nd straight day ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game.