Nice Airport and North America reconnect with busy summer schedule of long-haul flights

Connections to North America and the Middle East have been increased to record levels with the release of the 2023 summer flight programme from Nice Airport, France’s second busiest air traffic hub.

Flights from Nice to the US and Canada

The newly released summer flights schedule from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport brings the tally of connections between the French Riviera and North America up to 10. Delta has picked back up its flight path between Nice and Atlanta, and will continue flying throughout the week to New York JFK from the end of March to the end of October.

From May to September, United Airlines will be flying daily to Newark Airport, while French boutique airline La Compagnie is offering a less frequent, but perhaps more exclusive, route to the same destination via Paris Orly.

The Canadian city of Montreal is served by both Air Canada and Air Transat, with regular but alternating flights between May and the end of October.

“The continuing growth of our network coming from or heading to North America is excellent news for local residents and for our region; these routes offer so many opportunities for leisure or business trips and interactions between our two countries,” says Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. “This renewed and even increased confidence of the airlines perfectly illustrates our strategy focused on achieving the most direct connectivity possible for local residents and flight routes which support the quality tourism wanted by our region.”

Middle East connections

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is a new addition to Nice’s long-haul network. Saudia, the flagship carrier for the nation, will be flying to and from the Côte d’Azur three times a week during the peak summer months of June, July and August.

Other connections include: Bahrain with Gulf Air; Dubai with Emirates; Tel Aviv with Arkia, easyJet and El Al; Kuwait with Kuwait Airlines; Beirut with Middle East Airlines; and Istanbul with Turkish Airlines.

Europe & North Africa

More locally, seven new routes have been announced for the summer season: Bari with easyJet; Birmingham with Jet2; Brussels South Charleroi with Volotea; Constantine with Air Algérie; Valetta with Air Malta; Paris-Beauvais with easyJet; and Tampere with Air Baltic.

Overall, these new additions increase Nice Côte d’Azur Airport’s network to 111 destinations – 91 of which are outside of France – in 42 countries via 55 airlines. For the full schedule, please click here.

Photo source: Michael Discenza for Unsplash