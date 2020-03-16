Nice airport closes Terminal 1

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has announced the temporary closure of Terminal 1 in response to a downturn in activity due to the Covid-19 epidemic, switching all of its operations to Terminal 2.

The closure comes into effect Monday 16th March at midnight. “This reorganisation should optimise passenger flows, secure their routes and optimally monitor public health obligations,” said the airport in a statement.

The news from France’s second largest airport coincides with similar moves at airports throughout the country, including the closure of one terminal at Orly Airport from Wednesday and two at Charles de Gaulle by the end of next week.

France’s Ecology Minister Elisabeth Borne told journalists in Paris that the country will now seek to limit long-distance travel “to the strictly necessary” with only “a few” international flights maintained.

According to Deputy Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, “some flights to the United States, Africa, and some domestic flights” to France’s overseas territories will be maintained.

Long-distance train traffic will be halved and the regional TER service will run two trains in three.

In French cities and towns, 80% of metros, all buses and trams, and seven out of 10 suburban trains will continue running.

Monaco’s bus service CAM is no longer allowing tickets to be purchased from the driver on board buses, requesting that passengers purchase tickets from automatic distribution points before boarding.

“Ascent / descent will only be available by the doors located in the middle and at the rear of the bus. Ascent / descent through the front door will not be possible,” according the CAM website.