Nice Airport giving away two plane tickets a day

Every day until 12th March, Nice Airport is offering people the chance to play a fun game online and win plane tickets to a number of exciting destinations across the globe.

The innovative marketing campaign involves an interactive online game that people can play each day after registering. People simply have to have a quick hand and click on some very fast moving travel-related images.

They are then entered into a draw to win plane tickets departing from Nice to Atlanta with Delta Airlines, Montreal with Air Transat, a destination of the Volotea network of your choice, London with British Airways, New York with United Airlines, Athens with Aegean, Reykjavik with Icelandair, the Antilles (via Paris) with Air France, a destination of the easyjet network of your choice, or Istanbul with Turkish Airlines.

Two plane tickets are up for grabs every day. Winners will be contacted by email.

Photo: Statue of Liberty and New York city skyline at sunset, United States, source Nice Airport