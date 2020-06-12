Weather
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Nice Airport joins European passenger safety charter

By Cassandra Tanti - June 12, 2020

Nice Côte d’Azur is amongst the first to sign on to the charter put forth by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to guarantee the health and safety of passengers whilst travelling.

Nice Airport is one of the first seven European airports to become a part of the Covid-19 Charter drawn up by EASA that ensures those who wish to fly have the utmost protections against the virus.

The airport has already implemented some exceptional sanitary measures, including integrating a robot that emits virus-killing UV light. It has now decided to get involved with EASA’s programme to add an extra level of protection for passenger health and peace of mind.

“Over the past few weeks, we have taken the initiative to implement numerous measures aimed at guaranteeing the health security of people in our terminals, whether it be in terms of social distancing, disinfection of surfaces, with for example the use of a UV transmitting robot or of ambient air treatment,” said Isabelle Baumelle, Director of Operations and Company Development at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport. “But it is important for us to integrate a European program to take advantage of feedback and measure the psychological effects of these provisions on passengers. We are indeed convinced that confidence and serenity are determining factors for the resumption of air traffic,”

There will be a total of 10 operators in the sector including seven airports – AENA, Athens International Airport SA, Brussels Airport Company, Fraport AG, SEA Aeroporti di Milano, Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, Paris CDG Airport.

Nice plans to participate in the duel objectives of implementing the best solutions to guarantee the safety of passengers, crew members and collaborators, as well as contribute to what the new definition of health standards for European airports will look like.

 

 

