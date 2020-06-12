Nice Airport joins European passenger safety charter

Friday, June 12, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Nice Côte d’Azur is amongst the first to sign on to the charter put forth by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to guarantee the health and safety of passengers.
Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE shares his thoughts on the retention of talent and how you can help your team navigate these challenging times.
The National Council was clearly busy during lockdown and used the time to update its look and launch new avenues for getting information to the public.
Despite the setbacks caused by the recent pandemic, the Monaco Economic Board is using technology to continue its missions to promote the Principality and its economic activities.