Nice Airport to adopt Skydrop self-service baggage terminals

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport will soon implement the Skydrop self-service baggage drop system to enhance and streamline passenger experiences.

The France-based self-service solution company Easier has announced it will soon be installing do-it-yourself baggage drops at the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport. It is the company’s second collaboration with the travel hub, following the instatement of a series of self-service check-in kiosks.

Easier is well-established as a leader for its self-service systems, which are widely used in not only airports, but in train terminals and in public institutions, such as post offices and administrative centres.

Its networks can be found worldwide, in places such as New York’s Newark Airport, Stockholm’s subway system, Casablanca Airport, Santiago de Chile’s underground station and the Paris Montparnasse train station, and are used by an average of 90 million people each day.

Photo source: Easier