Nice airport trials next generation trolleys

Passengers at Nice Côte d’Azur airport now have access to smart luggage trolleys, designed to guide them through the airport and to their gate, picking up some deals along the way.

The latest generation trolleys are being trialled at Terminal 2, much to the delight of passengers.

Once a boarding pass is scanned, the interactive screen on the trolley guides passengers to their gate and highlights the products and services that are available along the way.

The trial comes after the airport joined the international ‘Airports for Innovation’ initiative in Rome recently, which aims at designing solutions, as well as proposing and testing effective technologies covering the whole passenger experience in a post pandemic context.

“Airports represent key economic drivers and play a crucial role in restoring global connectivity and travellers’ confidence. As the pandemic has dramatically changed passengers’ behaviours and expectations, the rise of seamless technological solutions and the digital transformation have accelerated, and the focus on sustainability has become even more central,” said the airport in a statement.

Photo source: Nice Côte d’Azur airport