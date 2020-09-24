Weather
18 ° C
18°C
Thursday, September 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death

Nice and Marseille hit with new restrictions

Nice and Marseille hit with new restrictions

By Stephanie Horsman - September 24, 2020

French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice, Marseille and several other French cities.

Neighbouring city Nice is preparing for a new round of restrictions starting Monday, as France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran raises the city’s alert level to “heightened” from “general”. The rest of the Alpes-Maritimes remains on general alert, though they will also be subject to new tighter restrictions.

As of Monday, bars in Nice will need to close by 10pm, while sports centres, gyms and multipurpose or party halls are unable to open to the public.

“These are confined spaces where wearing a mask is impossible or at least complex and which are, unfortunately, places of significant contamination,” said Olivier Véran.

These are in addition to restrictions already put in place by Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi last week – 12.30am closing time for restaurants, a ban on the sale of “take-away” alcohol and drinking in public from 8pm, and no amplified music outdoors.

Meanwhile, Marseille’s alert status has been elevated to the penultimate “maximum” as the city sees a run on hospitals with 30% of their resuscitation beds currently being filled by Covid patients. Bars and restaurants will have to shut completely from Saturday, Mr Véran said, adding that the measure would apply for a renewable period of two weeks.

For these two departments, the number of new cases diagnosed last week per 100,000 people is well above the acceptable threshold of 50, with 214 for Bouches-du-Rhône and 136 for the Alpes-Maritimes.

In France on 23rd September, 69 departments were classified as “active virus circulation zones” (ZCA) by the government. Among them are Monaco’s neighbours – Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône and the Var.

According to the latest reports, 13,072 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in France in a 24 hour period on Wednesday. 783 patients with the virus were newly admitted to the hospital between Tuesday and Wednesday, including 130 in intensive care. 4,244 Covid patients have been hospitalised over the last seven days, including 675 in intensive care.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew report maps substance usage among Monaco’s teens

Editors pics

September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Brighter, faster and more powerful

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0

daily

September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nice and Marseille hit with new restrictions

Stephanie Horsman

French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice and Marseille.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Emergency response exercise

Stephanie Horsman

The emergency response capabilities of Monaco, Italy and France have been put to the test during a mock oil spill off the coast of San Remo.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Miró exhibition at NMNM

Stephanie Horsman

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Ambassadors welcomed

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs Jan 12 @7pm, CREM Member’s New...

Local News Staff Writer -
By invitation only. RSVP info@crem.mc
© Directorate of Communication

Creation of the Monaco Digital Advisory Council

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco Digital Advisory Council (MDAC) met for the first time in Monaco, under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.