Nice bans holiday rentals, boosts controls at airport

Friday, February 5, 2021
24 new Covid cases on 4 Feb. brings total to 1,596: 55 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 151 home monitored, 1,332 recoveries, 18 deaths
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi has banned seasonal rentals in February and called for greater PCR test controls at the airport in an effort to stem the tide of the Covid pandemic.
Monaco Boost has put out the call for Monegasque entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Principality’s new business incubator, reserved exclusively for nationals.
Prince Albert II and Monaco’s representative for the Vendée Globe sailing race, Boris Herrmann, have united for the first Ocean Decade high-profile event, A Brave New Ocean.
Prince Albert watched on at Stade Louis II as AS Monaco beat cross-town rivals OGC Nice in the 100th Côte d’Azur Derby, making it their sixth straight victory in a row.