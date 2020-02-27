Weather
Thursday, February 27, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Tests show that a person cared for by firefighters on Wednesday in Monaco does not have the COVID-19 virus

Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival cancelled

By Cassandra Tanti - February 27, 2020

This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.

It was a disappointing week for local merry-makers and visitors alike when decisions were made to cancel both the last day of Nice Carnival due to take place on Saturday and the Menton Lemon Festival, which sits on the border with Italy and attracts a huge number of Italian guests each year.   

The Nice Carnival sees upward of 200,000 spectators each year and roughly 20% of them are of foreign origin. Mayor Christian Estrosi stresses the decision was made out of a desire to keep people safe, not to cause alarm. No cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the region and the move was purely precautionary.  

The Lemon Festival, which traditionally celebrates the end of winter and arrival of spring, has been held since 1933, though its unofficial roots go back much further. The town’s link with Italy, in light of recent events, put authorities on high alert and the decision was made to put public safety before entertainment.

Needless to say, there is a huge amount of disappointment over the cancellations, though it is reported that locals are breathing small sighs of relief.

Both events are offering ticket refunds. Menton refunds can be made at the Tourism Office at 8 Avenue Boyer before 15th April, with appropriate documentation from ticket holders. The same can be done for the Nice Carnival. For tickets bought online, contact carnaval.remboursement@ville-nice.fr and for those who have paper tickets, send the tickets, along with name, address, bank address and bank information (SWIFT,IBAN, BIC, etc) to Mairie de Nice, Direction du Carnaval- Service des reservations, 06364 Nice Cedex 4.

Previous articleTechnology is the key to conservation
Next articleInterview: Cédric Biscay, CEO Shibuya Productions

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

February 27, 2020 | Local News

Cassandra Tanti

This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.

0
February 27, 2020 | Local News

Latest measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Cassandra Tanti

Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.

0
February 26, 2020 | Local News

UNODC and UNIDO receive new Monegasque Ambassador

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.

0
February 25, 2020 | Local News

Coronavirus latest

Cassandra Tanti

While tests have cleared two suspected cases of coronavirus in Monaco, Nice has set up a dedicated unit as the ‘first line’ of treatment in the region. Meanwhile, as Italy’s economy takes a battering due to the recent outbreak, it is important to note that the regular flu has killed more people than Covid-19 this winter season.

0
MORE STORIES

Inaugural St Barts-St Kitts sailing yacht race...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_15737" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Christophe Harbour Christophe Harbour. Photo: Facebook Christophe Harbour[/caption] Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Commodore of the Gustavia Yacht Club, and Charles P “Buddy” Darby, Founder and CEO of Christophe Harbour, have officially launched the inaugural Gustavia Yacht Club-Christophe Harbour CUP. Designed to strengthen community ties across the 45 nautical miles between the two Caribbean islands of St Barts and St Kitts, the informal and friendly event from Sunday, February 25, to Tuesday, February 27, 2018, is open to any owner of a sailing yacht 50+ ft – or “close enough”. There is no registration fee with the two host partners covering all event costs. stbartscupAnd, as “no party is complete without a Cup from which to drink champagne”, the Gustavia Yacht Club has commissioned, “at significance expense”, from master craftsmen in the UK a Sterling Silver Cup that the 2018 winner will get to keep for one year. In January 2019, it will be replaced with a smaller keepsake version and the original cup will be up for winning for the second edition of the St Barts to St Kitts race. The exclusive Gustavia Yacht Club, founded in 2016 and with more than 200 active members, has been actively helping the community of St Barts to cope with the effects of the hurricane IRMA on September 5, 2017. The Club has already raised and dispensed €190,000 to worthy causes on the island. The February sailing yacht race will also showcase Christophe Harbour in St Kitts. With its elite superyacht services and world-class amenities, this naturally protected harbour is certain to be the Eastern Caribbean's next premier yachting destination. The marina – which offers secure alongside mooring, 24/7 dockage access, a deep-water harbour with wide turning basin, in-slip fuelling, and ample power for superyachts up to 250 ft – provides onsite customs clearance and immigration services, as well as a warm welcome to owners, captains and crew visiting or home porting. Yacht owners interested in the Gustavia Yacht Club-Christophe Harbour CUP should email info@GustaviaYachtClub.org, or call Celia +590 690 85 58 37 or Cristina +39 348 37 068 61 – no later than January 30.

Organisers may cancel the event if there is not enough yacht participation.

Article first published January 2, 2018, on StBartsLife.net.

READ ALSO

http://stbartslife.net/gustavia-yacht-club-distributes-e190000-of-irma-relief-fund/  

Monaco Red Cross committed to oral hygiene

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30596" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco[/caption] The Monaco Red Cross regularly takes part in the promotion of oral hygiene in the Principality. In particular, volunteers are trained each year in kindergartens and schools to raise awareness about good brushing technique. The Red Cross also provides families with free dental hygiene equipment, including certified organic toothpaste. Following a number of concerns expressed by some parents, the Red Cross points out that the composition of this toothpaste is perfectly in line with European regulations. Each parent obviously remains free to use, or not, the material provided. The Monaco Red Cross is always available to answer parents’ questions. info@croix-rouge.mc

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/training-day-for-red-cross-volunteers-date-announced-for-jumbo-sale/