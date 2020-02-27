Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival cancelled

[caption id="attachment_15737" align="alignnone" width="640"]
Christophe Harbour. Photo: Facebook Christophe Harbour[/caption]
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Commodore of the Gustavia Yacht Club, and Charles P “Buddy” Darby, Founder and CEO of Christophe Harbour, have officially launched the inaugural Gustavia Yacht Club-Christophe Harbour CUP.
Designed to strengthen community ties across the 45 nautical miles between the two Caribbean islands of St Barts and St Kitts, the informal and friendly event from Sunday, February 25, to Tuesday, February 27, 2018, is open to any owner of a sailing yacht 50+ ft – or “close enough”.
There is no registration fee with the two host partners covering all event costs.
And, as “no party is complete without a Cup from which to drink champagne”, the Gustavia Yacht Club has commissioned, “at significance expense”, from master craftsmen in the UK a Sterling Silver Cup that the 2018 winner will get to keep for one year. In January 2019, it will be replaced with a smaller keepsake version and the original cup will be up for winning for the second edition of the St Barts to St Kitts race.
The exclusive Gustavia Yacht Club, founded in 2016 and with more than 200 active members, has been actively helping the community of St Barts to cope with the effects of the hurricane IRMA on September 5, 2017. The Club has already raised and dispensed €190,000 to worthy causes on the island.
The February sailing yacht race will also showcase Christophe Harbour in St Kitts. With its elite superyacht services and world-class amenities, this naturally protected harbour is certain to be the Eastern Caribbean's next premier yachting destination. The marina – which offers secure alongside mooring, 24/7 dockage access, a deep-water harbour with wide turning basin, in-slip fuelling, and ample power for superyachts up to 250 ft – provides onsite customs clearance and immigration services, as well as a warm welcome to owners, captains and crew visiting or home porting.
Yacht owners interested in the Gustavia Yacht Club-Christophe Harbour CUP should email info@GustaviaYachtClub.org
, or call Celia +590 690 85 58 37 or Cristina +39 348 37 068 61 – no later than January 30.
Organisers may cancel the event if there is not enough yacht participation.
Article first published January 2, 2018, on StBartsLife.net.
