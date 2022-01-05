Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival still on track

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
After disappointing cancellations last year, it has been confirmed that both the Nice Carnival and the Menton Lemon Festival will go ahead in February, albeit in abridged forms. The fate of the Prom Classic running race, on the other hand, hangs in the balance.
Photo of the 2019 Nice Carnival by Marc Luczak on Flickr
Details of the Grimaldi Forum’s highly-anticipated 2022 summer exhibition, dedicated to the wonderful world of fashion designer Christian Louboutin, have been revealed.
After disappointing cancellations last year, it's been confirmed that the Nice Carnival and the Menton Lemon Festival will go ahead in February. The Prom Classic, however, hangs in the balance.
The January transfer window is now open and Monaco have wasted no time in making their move, wrapping up the signing of Vanderson on Saturday, with more potential incomings and outgoings to come.
Strong on-pitch results, a clearly definable tactical philosophy, and fervent fan support didn’t save Niko Kovac from the sack.