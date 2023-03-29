Nice: Discover the historic vineyards of Bellet this weekend

Over the weekend, producers from Nice’s Bellet wine-growing region will head down from the hills for a gourmet event at the Jardin Albert Ier.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April will see five wine producers from Bellet PDO – Domaine de Toasc, Domaine de la Source, Domaine Saint Jean Bellet, Château de Crémat, Collet de Bovis and Vin de Bellet – collaborate with 10 Niçois chefs for two days of tastings, artisan markets and music.

The Bellet vineyards, which have earnt themselves the AOP protected origin status and have their own special microclimate, date back to the Roman era and possibly even further back in Antiquity. In relatively more recent times, both Louis XIV and US President Thomas Jefferson were great lovers of Bellet-produced wine.

The Jardin Albert Ier, which is just off the Promenade des Anglais and is a minute’s walk from the Place Massèna, will host the event between 11am and 7pm.

For more information, please click here.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo source: Explore Nice Côte d’Azur