Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths

Nice-Paris night train returns in April

Nice-Paris night train returns in April

By Stephanie Horsman - February 3, 2021

The Nice to Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel. 

French Minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has announced that the Paris-Nice night train will be amongst the first lines to reopen after the cessation of night trains in France over two years ago.

The minister said that the Paris-Tarbes (south-west France) route will also be reopened this year and that he hoped to see a total of 15 night train lines in effect by 2030.

Secretary of state transport at the time of the stoppage, Alain Vidalies, took the decision because of exorbitant operating costs, saying in February 2016: “Night trains represent 25% of the trains deficit in the territory while they transport only 3% of travellers.”

Since then, there has been a general mobilisation of the national collective ‘Yes to Night Trains’, and the association ‘Friends of the Riviera Railways’, who called for the night train system to be reinstated, gathering 25,000 signatures for their cause.

Speaking to Le Parisien on Sunday, Transport Minister Djebbari said, “In France, the development of the TGV has eaten up the night trains and the supply has deteriorated. This must be changed.”

These lines will revolve around the planned European links, the two remaining lines in France and the two others announced in the recovery plan last September. This plan offered €100 million in funding for renovations of 50 carriages by 2022.

“If the Paris-Nice night train is able to restart, it is thanks to the recovery plan. It allows 44 sleeper cars to be put back into service,” Djebbari said.

The return of French night trains is part of a wider European Union plan, which aims to prioritise this particular service for travellers. Night trains are an environmentally friendly alternative to flying and one the European public are keen to use.

In December 2020, four European national railway companies promised new sleepers linking 13 major cities in the largest extension of Europen’s night train network in many years. The €500 million investment was announced by the state railways of Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca team’s sweet revenge
Next articleAnalysis: Covid’s impact on female victims of violence figures

Editors pics

February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending.

0

daily

February 3, 2021 | Local News

Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It  marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

Nice-Paris night train returns in April

Stephanie Horsman

The Nice-Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel. 

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

Roca team’s sweet revenge

Stephanie Horsman

After the beating taken from Club Joventut Badalone last week, AS Monaco Basketball came back with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating their opponent with a 97-82 win.

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

Stephanie Horsman

Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

0
MORE STORIES

World Health Day 2020 celebrates nurses and...

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Now more than ever, health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. On 7th April, we have an opportunity to thank the nurses and midwives of the Principality during World Health Day 2020.

Free screening of Solar Impulse movie

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11826" align="alignnone" width="640"]André Borschberg, Prince Albert and Bertand Piccard and Burak Oymen. André Borschberg, Prince Albert and Bertand Piccard with Burak Oymen.[/caption] An exciting opportunity to learn more about the round the world flight by Solar Impulse is being offered by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Prince’s Government. The public are invited to see the film, Solar Impulse, the Impossible World Tour, on Monday, February 13, in the presence of the two founders and pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, who will speak and answer questions following the showing of the film. In order to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity, it’s necessary to email solarimpulse@fpa2.org, giving the names of everyone in the party by Wednesday, February 8. Doors open at 5 pm and the film starts at 5:30 pm, at the Auditorium Rainier III. The Principality of Monaco actively supported the Solar Impulse 2 project as part of its campaign to promote renewable energy. Monaco also welcomed the control centre for the mission here in Monaco. Article first published February 2, 2017. READ ALSO: Solar Impulse continues to highlight clean technology READ ALSO: Prince Albert II Foundation: a ten-year retrospective with HE Bernard Fautrier