Nice-Paris night train returns in April

Solar Impulse continues to highlight clean technology

Prince Albert II Foundation: a ten-year retrospective with HE Bernard Fautrier

[caption id="attachment_11826" align="alignnone" width="640"]André Borschberg, Prince Albert and Bertand Piccard with Burak Oymen.[/caption] An exciting opportunity to learn more about the round the world flight by Solar Impulse is being offered by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Prince’s Government. The public are invited to see the film, Solar Impulse, the Impossible World Tour, on Monday, February 13, in the presence of the two founders and pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, who will speak and answer questions following the showing of the film. In order to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity, it’s necessary to email solarimpulse@fpa2.org , giving the names of everyone in the party by Wednesday, February 8. Doors open at 5 pm and the film starts at 5:30 pm, at the Auditorium Rainier III. The Principality of Monaco actively supported the Solar Impulse 2 project as part of its campaign to promote renewable energy. Monaco also welcomed the control centre for the mission here in Monaco. Article first published February 2, 2017.