Nice-Paris night train returns in April

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
News
29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths
Photo source: Pixabay
Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.
The Nice-Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel.
After the beating taken from Club Joventut Badalone last week, AS Monaco Basketball came back with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating their opponent with a 97-82 win.
Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.