Nico Rosberg takes public tumble from e-bike

Sunday, May 16, 2021
News
Monaco Life
0 Covid cases 14 May, 2 in ICU, 12 home monitored, 2,432 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
Former F1 champ and long-time Monaco resident Nico Rosberg took a rather embarrassing fall from his parked electric Energica motorbike whilst filming for his YouTube channel, but the good-natured driver took it all in his stride, turning it from awkward to adorable in two seconds flat.
Mayor Georges Marsan has unveiled plans for the refurbishment of the beautiful Villa Lamartine, which will eventually be used as a multi-purpose entertainment and cultural venue.
Team Malizia is commissioning a new 60-foot boat built to better handle waves and maintain faster average speeds, whilst being highly sustainable, reliable and sturdy.
For the first time in 11 years, AS Monaco has made it to the Coupe de France finals after a win over Rumilly Vallières. They will now head to Stade de France to take on the mighty PSG.
The International University of Monaco will be hosting the first edition of the Sustainable Luxury Conference on Monday 17th May, a digital event that all are invited to join in.
Young soccer star, Anthony Martial, has been accused of changing after his move from Monaco to Manchester United by his ex-wife Samantha Jacquelinet.
The 20-year-old was thrust into the spotlight this time last year after the Red Devils agreed a deal worth a potential £58 million to sign him from AS Monaco. He was forced to relocate with almost no notice and brought his wife and newborn baby with him, givemesport.com reports.
But while Martial started to flourish on the pitch for the Red Devils, his relationship with Samantha started to break down. His new lifestyle, bolstered by a massive weekly wage, only served to destroy the close connection they shared. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Ms Jacquelinet claimed Martial struggled to deal with the attention he was getting from girls, eventually leading to the alleged affair he had.
She said: “Everything changed. Footballers in England are like kings. They have so much money and attention it’s like they live in a different world. He was thrust into the limelight and it all just exploded. Young girls were throwing themselves at him.”
Finally, Jacquelinet revealed that Martial has so far refused to give her much of his fortune despite being the mother of his only child. The £95,000-a-week star is accused of offering to give her just £3,000 every month, a figure she is clearly unhappy with.
She said: “When we split I tried to work things out. He said I only wanted him for his money.“But he was so stingy. Anthony told me he would rent a house for me. I found one outside Paris, but when I got the keys he said he was only going to give me £3,000 a month. “He earns £420,000 every month. “Anthony has changed completely from the modest, shy and loving young man I met in Monaco and I firmly believe if we’d stayed there then we would still be together.”