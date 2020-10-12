‘Nightlife’ big winner at Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

The 17th edition of the Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival created by Italian actor Ezio Greggio has been a successful celebration of cinematography in a year that brought the industry to a standstill.

The gala ceremony was held on Saturday night at the Grimaldi Forum, in compliance with strict health protocols.

The awards were decided by a jury chaired by two-time Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga and composed of Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, Dutch actress Lotte Verbeek and Spanish actress Maggie Civantos.

The big winner of the night was the German film ‘Nightlife’ by Simon Verhoeven, which won Best Film, Best Director, the Audience Award and a Special Mention for the cast. The film tells the story of a bartender, Milo, who meets the woman of his dreams, Sunny, in a fateful moment and decides to set up a date. Everything seems to be going well until Milo’s chaotic friend Renzo shows up, turning the romantic evening into a succession of misunderstandings, set against the backdrop of Berlin’s nightlife.

The award for Best Actress went to Candelà Pena for the film ‘La Boda de Rosa’ (The Marriage of Rosa) directed by Icìar Bollain. Nando Paone won Best Actor for ‘Il ladro di Cardellini’ (The Thief of Chardonnets) by Carlo Luglio, while the first Short Comedy Award was taken by Cash Stash by Enya Baroux and Martin Darondeau.

Ezio Greggio also presented special prizes, including the Monte-Carlo Film Festival Award to Maggie Civantos, Sabrina Impacciatore and Andrea Morricone; the Career Award to French filmmaker Patrice Leconte; the Actor Under 30 of the Future award to Alessio Lapice; the King of Comedy award to Nino Frassica; and the Legend Award to the president of the jury, Nick Vallelonga.

The Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival was held at the Grimaldi Forum from 5th to 10th October, organised under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and the Embassy of Italy.

Top photo: Patrice Leconte received the Career Award from Ezio Greggio and Kate Katzman (C) Rosanna Calo