Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, October 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 234: 3 residents hospitalised, 21 home monitored, 209 healed, 1 resident death

‘Nightlife’ big winner at Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

‘Nightlife’ big winner at Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

By Cassandra Tanti - October 12, 2020

The 17th edition of the Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival created by Italian actor Ezio Greggio has been a successful celebration of cinematography in a year that brought the industry to a standstill.

The gala ceremony was held on Saturday night at the Grimaldi Forum, in compliance with strict health protocols.

The awards were decided by a jury chaired by two-time Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga and composed of Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, Dutch actress Lotte Verbeek and Spanish actress Maggie Civantos.

The big winner of the night was the German film ‘Nightlife’ by Simon Verhoeven, which won Best Film, Best Director, the Audience Award and a Special Mention for the cast. The film tells the story of a bartender, Milo, who meets the woman of his dreams, Sunny, in a fateful moment and decides to set up a date. Everything seems to be going well until Milo’s chaotic friend Renzo shows up, turning the romantic evening into a succession of misunderstandings, set against the backdrop of Berlin’s nightlife.

The award for Best Actress went to Candelà Pena for the film ‘La Boda de Rosa’ (The Marriage of Rosa) directed by Icìar Bollain. Nando Paone won Best Actor for ‘Il ladro di Cardellini’ (The Thief of Chardonnets) by Carlo Luglio, while the first Short Comedy Award was taken by Cash Stash by Enya Baroux and Martin Darondeau.

Ezio Greggio also presented special prizes, including the Monte-Carlo Film Festival Award to Maggie Civantos, Sabrina Impacciatore and Andrea Morricone; the Career Award to French filmmaker Patrice Leconte; the Actor Under 30 of the Future award to Alessio Lapice; the King of Comedy award to Nino Frassica; and the Legend Award to the president of the jury, Nick Vallelonga.

The Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival was held at the Grimaldi Forum from 5th to 10th October, organised under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and the Embassy of Italy.

 

Top photo: Patrice Leconte received the Career Award from Ezio Greggio and Kate Katzman (C) Rosanna Calo

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleKonrad Bergström’s passion for silence

Editors pics

October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
October 5, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0

daily

October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Nightlife’ big winner at Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

Cassandra Tanti

The 17th edition of the Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival has been a successful celebration of cinematography in a year that brought the entire industry to a standstill.

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MEB to partner with Nice CCI

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nice Côte d’Azur have decided to join forces ahead of the Monaco Business Expo later this month.  

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Grimaldi Forum continues pink campaign

Stephanie Horsman

Pink Ribbon Day saw many of the Principality’s landmarks bathed in pink, including the Grimaldi Forum which has pledged to carry on lighting up every Thursday this month. 

0
October 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Monegasque Ambassadors in Austria and Andorra

Stephanie Horsman

Andorra have welcomed new Ambassadorial representatives of the Principality to their nations.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall finish...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30907" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Advance/Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall continued their three-day visit to the South of France on Tuesday, after having spent Monday night privately in the Alpes-Maritimes. The couple’s French sojourn started with the Prince and Duchess paying tribute to the victims of Bastille Day, almost two years ago in Nice. The heir to the British throne met a number of relatives of those who lost their lives and also members of the security services. They had been welcomed on the tarmac of Nice-Côte d'Azur Airport by the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, and his wife, and the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Georges-François Leclerc. The Royal Couple were then greeted at Musée Massena, across from the Negresco Hotel, where the 69-year-old Royal gave a speech, alternating seamlessly between French and English, before meeting with local British residents, including some of the 30 people from Monaco who were present for the ceremony. [caption id="attachment_30908" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Advance/Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] This was the HSH’s 33rd official visit to France, a result, he said, of “the special closeness between the two countries and the indispensable relationship we enjoy”. “We are neighbours by fate, partners by choice and friends because of the shared experience and deep affection that binds us," declared Prince Charles, whose youngest son, Prince Harry, will marry the American actress Meghan Markle on May 19. "Time and again, we have stood together, and struggled together, for the values we both cherish. These are the ties that bind and ones that will continue to evolve.” [caption id="attachment_30906" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Advance/Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] Also on Monday, Prince Charles and Camilla visited the old town of Eze, reportedly chatting with townspeople. On Tuesday, the couple headed to Lyon for a ceremony commemorating VE Day during which the Prince of Wales laid a wreath to honour the victims of the Second World War in Europe. They plan to return to Nice on Wednesday, May 9, for a "stroll in the heart of town,” before returning to London. To mark the royal visit, Union jacks have been flying along the Promenade des Anglais. Notably, Paris was not on the couple’s itinerary on this French visit.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/british-royal-wedding-event-presents-monaco-with-challenge/

The week before Christmas: what’s on Sunday...

Local News Staff Writer -
With one week to go before the jolly man in the red suit makes an appearance, there are quite a few festive events Sunday in the Principality to get into the holiday spirit. The Children's Nativity Play, a traditional Christmas pageant with children acting out the birth of Jesus, takes place during the 10:30 am family service at St Paul's Anglican Church on ave Grande-Bretagne. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36QiuRc_3I8 At 11 am, the classic “Singing in the Rain”, starring (for those in the back of the class) Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor, has been organised by Monaco Audiovisual Archives, in association with the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, at Grimaldi Forum’s Salle Camille. Free entrance with reservation at the ticket office (+377 99 99 30 00) or from the Casino Atrium. A Christmas concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra takes place at 4 pm at Eglise Saint-Charles (4 ave Saint Charles). Conducted by Andrei Feher and featuring Sara Gouzy (soprano), Isabelle Druet (mezzo-soprano), Julia Brian (contralto), François Rougier and Thomas Dolié (tenors) and the Camerata Apollonia Choir, also on the programme is Camille Saint-Saëns. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSgsjJmNAkw What the Evening Standard referred to as “former figure skaters who have thrown out the sequins and smiles to create a new ice dance for the 21st century”, Le Patin Libre, the Contemporary Skating Company, organised by the Monaco Dance Forum, have a performance of "Confidences" at 5:30 at the skating rink (Stade Nautique Rainier III). Show time: 5:30 pm, free entrance without reservation, on a first come, first serve basis. A busy day at St Paul’s. After the morning nativity play, the traditional Christmas carols and worship service, a celebration of Christmas readings and carols, starts at 7:30 pm. To end the day, for football fans (and those looking for any opportunity to wear Christmas red), at 9 pm, AS Monaco – the highest-scoring team in Europe's top leagues with 53 goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches – take on Lyon in the French Premier League Football Championship at home. AS Monaco will face Manchester February 21, 2017, at Etihad Stadium. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBwm1ZL6No