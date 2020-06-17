No compulsory return to school

It will not be mandatory for students in Monaco to return to classrooms on Monday like France because, rationed the government on Wednesday, the school year will end only four days later.

Ever since French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday evening that students in France aged 16 and under must return to their classrooms from 22nd June, there has been speculation as to whether Monaco would follow suit as it has done with other education-related timelines.

On Wednesday, the government made its position known, releasing a press statement saying that the Principality of Monaco will not be modifying its return to school plan.

That decision has based on three considerations.

Firstly, the end of the school year in the Principality is fixed for the evening of Friday 26th June, while in France, the term ends on 4th July. “The educational value of a compulsory return to school is therefore very limited,” said the government. “We would be opening schools for a week only.”

Secondly, the social distancing measure used in Monaco is 1.5 metres between students compared to 1 metre in France. As a result, it is still impossible to accommodate an entire classroom of 22 to 25 students.

Finally, the government believes it would be disruptive for both students and teachers who have been working within the current confines effectively.

“The Princely Government therefore decides that a return to Monegasque schools will not be compulsory from Monday 22nd June,” finished the government.

Holiday programmes, in particular the Center de Prince Albert II Recreation, will still be offered to children and organised according to the health protocols set out by the French authorities.

Photo: © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali