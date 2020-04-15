No new Covid-19 cases since Sunday

READ ALSO France to tax yachts, supercars and precious metals

[caption id="attachment_23261" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] SNCF train service to and from Monaco Monte-Carlo will be seriously disrupted on Thursday, October 19, as French unions hold another one-day strike in protest against new labour laws. The so-called inter-professional protest will mean that only one in two trains will operate during the morning and evening rush hours between Nice and Monaco. Services to and from Menton and Ventimiglia will be similarly affected. Disruption will extend into Friday, causing further delays and cancellations during the morning commute. The “one-day” protest – which went into effect Wednesday at 7 pm – is led by the CGT, France’s most militant trade union. Meanwhile, Italian unions representing public sector workers have called on members to join in strikes on October 27 and November 10, both Fridays and the most popular day of the week for work stoppages in Italy. Both rail and air travel are likely to be hit.[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life[/caption]