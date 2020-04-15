Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

No new Covid-19 cases since Sunday

By Stephanie Horsman - April 15, 2020

Monaco’s health authorities have reported no new cases of the coronavirus since a single case on Sunday, keeping the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus at a steady 93.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were banner days for the Principality in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. No new cases were reported over the course of three days and only a single case was detected on Sunday.

Six people who had been diagnosed with the disease have now been declared fully recovered, including high-profile cases such as HSH Prince Albert II and Minister of State Serge Telle.

Nine patients are currently in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care. These patients are the ones who have displayed only the most severe symptoms. Health authorities have been monitoring the less severe cases remotely as the patients convalesce at home through the Health Monitoring Centre that was set up specifically for this purpose. To date, there are 116 such patients using the service.

Health authorities are attempting to keep as many people at home as possible in order to keep the hospital from being overwhelmed by minor cases, allowing them to provide care not only for those suffering with coronavirus, but also those in need of other types of urgent medical assistance.

 

Photo: Victoria Cellun, all rights reserved Monaco Life

 

 

