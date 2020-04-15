No new Covid-19 cases since Sunday

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Photo: Victoria Cellun, all rights reserved Monaco Life
Monaco’s Minter of State, Serge Telle, has revealed what the government policy surrounding the health crisis will look like over the coming weeks.
Monaco’s police officers will be out in force this Easter holiday period ensuring residents are maintaining strict confinement measures.
The lockdown in France will be gradually lifted from 11th May, however the Schengen border will remain closed for months to come.
Monaco’s #strongtogether solidarity campaign is gaining traction with a host of Monegasque personalities joining the rallying cry, including Prince Albert II.