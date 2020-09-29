Weather
Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

By Stephanie Horsman - September 29, 2020

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

After three years of building works, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre has opened the doors to its new Nuclear Medicine Department. Headed up by Professor Marc Farragi, the centre had its formal inauguration ceremony on Monday with many Monaco officials in attendance including Minister of State Pierre Dartout and the President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri.

This high-performance wing will be able to give patients the most recent generation of detection equipment, allowing for more ailments to be detected at earlier stages using devices that offer higher resolutions. The machines are all completely digital and include a nuclear cardiology unit and two PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanners which have incredibly high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The cardio unit also boasts a new CZT gamma camera, doubling the number of patients the hospital can see and giving doctors a better idea of what is happening in the heart and surrounding arteries. This means the chance of identifying problems early on is now far greater.

Equally, two radio-pharmacists have been brought onboard who are using new radiopharmaceutical equipment to help in the detection and treatment of certain cancers with greater accuracy, thus expanding the hospitals ability to work more on-site and getting faster results.

The total investment came in at €8.2 million and was built with the help of the Monegasque government, as well as through private funding offered by the Foundation des Amis du CHPG and the Tabor Foundation.

 

Photo © Direction de la Communication / Stéphane Danna

 

 

