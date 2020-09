Ocean conference looks at better pollution solutions

[caption id="attachment_4611" align="aligncenter" width="800"]Photo: Flickr Chrisa Hickey[/caption] Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt , the actress’s lawyer has confirmed. Robert Offer said the actress filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Monday, adding the "decision was made for the health of the family". "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," Offer added. The couple have been together since 2004 but only married in August 2014. They have six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple’s twins, Knox and Vivienne, were born at the Lenval Hospital in Nice in 2008. Four years later, the couple paid €60 million (€54 million) for Château Miraval, a château and vineyard in Correns, a village just north of Brignoles in the Var. In unrelated news, a light tourist plane made an emergency landing Tuesday morning around 9:30 am on the A8 motorway near Brignoles (direction Italy), a spokesperson for Vinci Autoroute confirmed. The distressed craft landed “in a place where the emergency lane is wide enough” and was able to pull over, although the wing tip exceeded the right lane, adding some excitement to morning rush hour traffic. Fire-fighters had been warned about the plane by the control tower at Cannet des Maures aerodrome. “The plane has been moved to a place of refuge” on the highway to avoid accidents,” a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed. The pilot and passenger were unharmed. (Sources: BBC, Le Figaro)