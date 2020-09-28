Ocean conference looks at better pollution solutions

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 28 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 212: 11 hospitalised - 5 residents, 26 home monitored, 174 healed, 1 resident death
After a few dismal showings, Charles Leclerc clawed his way to a sixth place finish at the Russian Grand Prix, but the race was not without controversy.
AS Monaco is set to auction signed versions of the “Merci” jerseys dedicated to health care workers and worn during their historic 1,000th victory game against Nantes.
AS Monaco showed they have the right stuff when, despite some difficult moments, they held off Strasbourg for a 3-2 win at home on Sunday.
Experts have revealed during an ocean conference in Monaco that society must go on the offence, not the defence, if it wants to stop the problems plaguing our seas.