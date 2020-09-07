Ocean Tribute Award 2021

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is calling for submissions for the 4th Ocean Tribute Award, an international recognition of outstanding initiatives dedicated to protecting the oceans.

Individuals, organisations and institutions are invited to put forward their water protection project for consideration under the following themes: innovative future-oriented technologies, promotion of scientific knowledge, reduction of waste, sustainable management of fish stocks to protect marine and coastal ecosystems, and reduction of ocean acidification.

A jury will select the top five nominees from all applicants and everyone will be able to support their favourite by participating in the public voting. The jury is responsible for deciding the Ocean Tribute Award winner, considering the public votes.

The winning idea will be supported with 20,000€ prize money.

The 2020 Ocean Tribute Award was presented to the Sea Women of Melanesia project, which involves young, committed Melanese women who are specially trained to establish marine protection zones around the largest coral reefs in the world.

Applications can be made online at https://bit.ly/32TbgET