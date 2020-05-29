Oceanographic Museum reopens with deals and loads of fun

After 11 weeks of forced closure due to the health crisis, the Oceanographic Museum is reopening to the public. Get ready to reconnect to one of Monaco’s most popular and beloved venues with fun activities and great deals.

Beginning Tuesday 2nd June, the ‘Temple of the Sea’, Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum, will once again welcome visitors to explore the wonders of the oceans in a safe environment.

The reopening has come with many new health protocols to ensure the best possible conditions for all to enjoy. It is requested that tickets be purchased at least a week in advance online to avoid congestion at ticket counters. Those who choose this option will benefit from a 10% on the price.

Additionally, the museum will limit the total number of guests by 50% in order to allow them to respect social distancing rules, as well as requiring patrons to wear masks at all times whilst at the facility. Sanitising gel will be available from dispensers placed all around the museum, and “barrier gestures” will clearly mark safe distances for visitors to go by.

Finally, popular attractions such as ‘Touch Basin’ and ‘ImmerSEAve 360​​°’ have been adapted in order to offer participants maximum security by limiting contact.

This year’s Fête du Musée will be a 100% digital online experience allowing as many people as possible to enjoy the event without having to leave home. From 6th June to 6th July, and including World Ocean Day on 8th June, the museum is offering a month of experiences geared toward 3 to 14-year olds and their families.

Some of the events on offer are virtual museum tours, videoconferences with big-name divers and underwater photographers, interactive marine-themed games, and a writing competition co-sponsored by Kids Matin.

To top it all off, the Oceanographic Museum has launched its newest campaign entitled Let’s live the ocean, where participants create content for the preservation of marine life via a specially design app.

In order to be a part of the fun, simply go to www.tous.oceano.org, select a favourite species from the moray ribbon, the Napoleon fish, the cow fish, the gray angelfish, the yellow fin pufferfish or the radiated jellyfish and take a picture mimicking the chosen animal. Participants then share the photo on social networks with the hashtag #TousOCEANO accompanied by an ocean-themed message.

Discount tickets to the museum can be pre-bought online at https://billetterie-oceano.tickeasy.com/fr-FR/accueil and more information can be found on the museum website at https://musee.oceano.org/en/