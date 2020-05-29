Weather
21 ° C
21°C
13°C
Sunny Intervals
Sunday, May 31, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Oceanographic Museum reopens with deals and loads of fun

Oceanographic Museum reopens with deals and loads of fun

By Stephanie Horsman - May 29, 2020

After 11 weeks of forced closure due to the health crisis, the Oceanographic Museum is reopening to the public. Get ready to reconnect to one of Monaco’s most popular and beloved venues with fun activities and great deals.

Beginning Tuesday 2nd June, the ‘Temple of the Sea’, Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum, will once again welcome visitors to explore the wonders of the oceans in a safe environment.

The reopening has come with many new health protocols to ensure the best possible conditions for all to enjoy. It is requested that tickets be purchased at least a week in advance online to avoid congestion at ticket counters. Those who choose this option will benefit from a 10% on the price.

Additionally, the museum will limit the total number of guests by 50% in order to allow them to respect social distancing rules, as well as requiring patrons to wear masks at all times whilst at the facility. Sanitising gel will be available from dispensers placed all around the museum, and “barrier gestures” will clearly mark safe distances for visitors to go by.

Finally, popular attractions such as ‘Touch Basin’ and ‘ImmerSEAve 360​​°’ have been adapted in order to offer participants maximum security by limiting contact.

This year’s Fête du Musée will be a 100% digital online experience allowing as many people as possible to enjoy the event without having to leave home. From 6th June to 6th July, and including World Ocean Day on 8th June, the museum is offering a month of experiences geared toward 3 to 14-year olds and their families.

Some of the events on offer are virtual museum tours, videoconferences with big-name divers and underwater photographers, interactive marine-themed games, and a writing competition co-sponsored by Kids Matin.

To top it all off, the Oceanographic Museum has launched its newest campaign entitled Let’s live the ocean, where participants create content for the preservation of marine life via a specially design app.

In order to be a part of the fun, simply go to www.tous.oceano.org, select a favourite species from the moray ribbon, the Napoleon fish, the cow fish, the gray angelfish, the yellow fin pufferfish or the radiated jellyfish and take a picture mimicking the chosen animal. Participants then share the photo on social networks with the hashtag #TousOCEANO accompanied by an ocean-themed message.

Discount tickets to the museum can be pre-bought online at https://billetterie-oceano.tickeasy.com/fr-FR/accueil and more information can be found on the museum website at https://musee.oceano.org/en/

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSBM continues upwards trend in 2019-20 fiscal report
Next articleSaint Nicholas Church goes green

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Culture

Dancing through lockdown

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0
March 20, 2020 | Culture

Life in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco

From the Monaco Grand Prix boutique to Karl Lagerfeld’s mansion, it’s time to enjoy an afternoon out in Monaco without leaving your couch.

0

daily

May 29, 2020 | Culture

Oceanographic Museum reopens with deals and loads of fun

Stephanie Horsman

After 11 weeks of forced closure due to the health crisis, the Oceanographic Museum is reopening to the public. Get ready to reconnect to one of Monaco’s most popular and beloved venues with fun activities and great deals.

0
May 28, 2020 | Culture

Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has agreed to co-fund the protection of two key heritage sites - the Raqqa museum in northeastern Syria, and the Saint-Antoine de Deddé church in Lebanon.

0
May 20, 2020 | Culture

Monegasque icon needs your support

Stephanie Horsman

One of Monaco’s most precious institutions, the Oceanographic Museum, is in need of support as the Covid-19 crisis strips the tourist-dependant attraction of crucial funds.

0
May 15, 2020 | Culture

Back to work for Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Stephanie Horsman

All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules. 

0
MORE STORIES

Julien Prévieux’s archive of gestures at Villa...

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_8283" align="alignnone" width="3543"]Julien Précieux What Shall we do next? (Sequence #2) Julien Précieux What Shall We Do Next? (Sequence #3)[/caption] At the esoteric end of the art spectrum, Villa Paloma is presenting on Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20, between 2 pm to 6 pm "What Shall We Do Next? (Sequence #3),’" a free performance by Julien Prévieux interpreted by Marion Carriau, Sophie Demeyer K Goldstein and Kate Moran. What Shall We Do Next? (Sequence #3) is a performance that takes as a starting point the proprietary gestures. The artist has devised a choreography by taking gestures patented by companies. A real "archive of gestures to come", it provides an opportunity for Julien Prévieux to question the ownership of our most banal gestures and how we are constantly changing the repertoire of our bodily techniques. It is a question of showing what our bodily future could be made of, how we will move our hands or our eyes in five or ten years and asks ourselves the question: to whom do we belong? Born in 1974 in Grenoble, Julien Prévieux lives and works in Paris. An indefatigable explorer and analyst of madness in everyday life, he crosses visual arts, display and experimentation, as well as libraries, new technologies and choreography, Villa Paloma says. In particular, the artist appropriates the very particular language of the companies in order to reveal the strategies, the ins and outs of them. Winner of the Prix Marcel Duchamp 2014, he recently exhibited at the Center Pompidou, RISD Museum of Art, Providence, USA and soon at the University of Toronto Art Center, Canada.

Monaco’s new bike rules

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.