Ode to Princess Charlene in tree planting ceremony

Online information dedicated to the negotiations of an association agreement between Monaco and the European Union has been updated and widened in scope. The website is available only in French, but an English version will be available soon.

The new page called "Les relations avec l'Union Européenne (Monaco and the European Union) now contains more information on the negotiations and the different stages leading up to the opening of talks. Hyperlinks provide easy access to the main official documents of the European Union. A "Frequently Asked Questions" section is also available.

