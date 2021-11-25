Ode to Princess Charlene in tree planting ceremony

Sunday, November 28, 2021
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Soroptimist Club, comprised of professional women around the globe, Prince Albert and the twins this week planted a South African jacaranda on the Casino Terraces.
Photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communication Department
Amid an unprecedented rise in Covid circulation throughout the Principality, the government is reinstating a number of restrictions in an effort to prevent another lockdown.
It is a record that no one wants to set. Within the space of just five days, Monegasque health authorities have recorded a massive 151 new cases of Covid-19.
Monaco Telecom is launching its new Pro Fibre network for local businesses, boasting new terminals that reach internet speeds of up to an 10Gbps.
AS Monaco booked their place in the Europa league play-offs thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 against La Liga highfliers Real Sociedad, as Prince Albert II watched on from the stands.
Online information dedicated to the negotiations of an association agreement between Monaco and the European Union has been updated and widened in scope. The website is available only in French, but an English version will be available soon.
The new page called "Les relations avec l'Union Européenne (Monaco and the European Union) now contains more information on the negotiations and the different stages leading up to the opening of talks. Hyperlinks provide easy access to the main official documents of the European Union. A "Frequently Asked Questions" section is also available.