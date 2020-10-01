Old and unused books given new life

Two Monegasque associations were able to benefit from the latest book drive in Monaco, which gives old textbooks a new life and underprivileged kids better educational tools.

Photo: Raoul Viora – MC2D, Leïla Trabe-Chiha – Monaco-Tunisie, Marjorie Crovetto – Adjoint au Maire, Virginie Gollino – AS Monaco Football Club, Clément and Alain d’Agostin – Foot pour l’Ecole. Courtesy Mairie de Monaco