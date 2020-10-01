Old and unused books given new life

Thursday, October 1, 2020
1 new case of Covid-19 on 1 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 219: 6 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 187 healed, 1 resident death
Two Monegasque associations were able to benefit from the latest book drive in Monaco, which gives old textbooks a new life and underprivileged kids better educational tools.
Photo: Raoul Viora – MC2D, Leïla Trabe-Chiha – Monaco-Tunisie, Marjorie Crovetto – Adjoint au Maire, Virginie Gollino – AS Monaco Football Club, Clément and Alain d’Agostin – Foot pour l’Ecole. Courtesy Mairie de Monaco
The CC Forum Monaco has put sustainable investment at the forefront of discussions while proving that conferences can still go ahead safely in the Principality.
A new road and pedestrian walkway have been inaugurated as part of the upgrades being made at the Princess Grace Hospital.
Monaco’s Energy Transition Mission has two new additions: a new website and a new ambassador programme aimed at promoting and adding value to the pact.
