Weather
16 ° C
16°C
Thursday, October 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 1 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 219: 6 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 187 healed, 1 resident death

Old and unused books given new life

Old and unused books given new life

By Stephanie Horsman - October 1, 2020

Two Monegasque associations were able to benefit from the latest book drive in Monaco, which gives old textbooks a new life and underprivileged kids better educational tools.

After a successful drive earlier in summer that saw 1,400 unused textbooks sent to schoolchildren in Tunisia, the Town Hall and Monaco Durable Development (MC2D) have once again joined forces for a second book drive of the year.

The two entities were contacted over the summer by other institutions who were interested in making donations, culminating in another book exchange that took place on Wednesday, 30th September.

The AS Monaco Football Club Training Centre is one such benefactor, offering a large variety of middle and high school level textbooks covering various subjects such as French, history, maths, geography, law, English and economics. In all, about 700 books were collected. In addition, the Technical and Hotel High School was able to contribute six boxes of textbooks and dictionaries, to be distributed in the near future.

Two parties were chosen to be recipients of the generosity. The first is Foot pour L’Ecole Monaco, an association that helps educate children in Cameroon notably by organising football tournaments and offering school supplies.

The second is the recipient of the last round of donations, Association Monaco-Tunisia, which was given 1,400 textbooks earlier this year bequeathed by the Lycee Albert Ier.

For Monaco, the donations represent two advantages. The first, clearly, is being able to help less-fortunate children around the world have access to up-to-date textbooks, thus enabling them to have a better shot at a future. The second is that the books, which may have otherwise found themselves on a rubbish heap, have been given a second life. Finding ways of recycling not just books, but other everyday items, rather than throwing them away adds to the efforts of the local operation Monaco Committed Against Waste (MEG).

On Wednesday, the representatives of the two associations, Alain d’Agostin and his son Clément for Foot for the School and Leïla Trabe-Chiha for Monaco-Tunisia, as well as Virginie Gollino, from the AS Monaco Football Club, gathered in the Cour d’Honneur of the Town Hall around Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor in charge of the Living Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as Raoul Viora, President of MC2D, for an official delivery of the textbooks.

Photo: Raoul Viora – MC2D, Leïla Trabe-Chiha – Monaco-Tunisie, Marjorie Crovetto – Adjoint au Maire, Virginie Gollino – AS Monaco Football Club, Clément and Alain d’Agostin – Foot pour l’Ecole. Courtesy Mairie de Monaco

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBonus offered for home renovations
Next articleDouble launch for Energy Transition Mission

Editors pics

September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 29, 2020 | Local News

World leaders pledge to reverse biodiversity loss

Prince Albert II is among 64 world leaders who have promised to put the environment at the top of the post-Covid economic recovery list, joining the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0
September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0

daily

October 1, 2020 | Culture

CC Forum Monaco highlights

Cassandra Tanti

The CC Forum Monaco has put sustainable investment at the forefront of discussions while proving that conferences can still go ahead safely in the Principality.

0
October 1, 2020 | Culture

New hospital road open to traffic

Stephanie Horsman

A new road and pedestrian walkway have been inaugurated as part of the upgrades being made at the Princess Grace Hospital.

0
October 1, 2020 | Culture

Double launch for Energy Transition Mission

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Energy Transition Mission has two new additions: a new website and a new ambassador programme aimed at promoting and adding value to the pact. 

0
October 1, 2020 | Culture

Old and unused books given new life

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monegasque associations were able to benefit from the latest book drive in Monaco, which gives old textbooks a new life and underprivileged kids better educational tools.

0
MORE STORIES

Friday Apr. 28 – The Maternal Body...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 28 April, Variety Theatre Discussion on “The maternal body” with Julia Kristeva, philosopher and psychoanalyst at 2 pm, followed by discussion on “modesty and privacy” with Eric Fiat, philosopher, at 3.30 pm. Organised by Philosophical Encounters in Monaco Information: +377 99 99 44 55

Thurs. March 29 – Deathtrap

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 29 March at 8.30 pm, Théâtre Princesse Grace: "Piège mortel" ("Deathtrap") by Ira Levin with Nicolas Briançon, Cyril Garnier, Virginie Lemoine, Marie Vincent and Damien Gajda. Further Information:  +377 93 25 32 27